Arnaud VANHELLE

PARIS

PRIX PUBLICITAIRES / AWARDS

2000 : Silver Lion - Print Campaign Fedex.
Cannes International Advertising Festival.
2001 / 2002 : Eurobest - Epica - Club des Directeurs Artistiques Print Campaign Fedex.
2003 : Prix Effie. La collective du sucre.
2004 : Club des Directeurs Artistiques. Toyota print.
2008 : Silver Lion - Print Campaign Scrabble (Mattel).
Cannes International Advertising Festival.
2009 : One show New York (Silver) - Print Campaign Scrabble (Mattel)
2009 : Epica/Eurobest - Print Campaign Scrabble (Mattel)
2010 D&AD awards for Scrabble film campaign

Entreprises

  • TWINKLE TWINKLE - Fondateur - Directeur de la création

    2011 - maintenant

  • OGILVY & MATHER PARIS - CONCEPTEUR REDACTEUR SÉNIOR

    2007 - 2011 Conception de campagnes nationales et internationales :

    FORD, MATTEL, DURACELL, HERTA, WWF, NESTLÉ WATER

  • SAATCHI & SAATCHI PARIS - CONCEPTEUR REDACTEUR SÉNIOR

    Saint-Denis 2000 - 2007 Conception de campagnes nationales et internationales.

    TOYOTA, PAMPERS, SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, FROMAGES BEL.

  • CLM/BBDO - CONCEPTEUR REDACTEUR

    1998 - 2000 Conception de campagnes nationales et internationales.

    PEPSI, FEDEX, FRANCE TELECOM, PANZANI, MARIE.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

