Arnaud VANHELLE

PRIX PUBLICITAIRES / AWARDS
2000 : Silver Lion - Print Campaign Fedex.
Cannes International Advertising Festival.
2001 / 2002 : Eurobest - Epica - Club des Directeurs Artistiques Print Campaign Fedex.
2003 : Prix Effie. La collective du sucre.
2004 : Club des Directeurs Artistiques. Toyota print.
2008 : Silver Lion - Print Campaign Scrabble (Mattel).
Cannes International Advertising Festival.
2009 : One show New York (Silver) - Print Campaign Scrabble (Mattel)
2009 : Epica/Eurobest - Print Campaign Scrabble (Mattel)
2010 D&AD awards for Scrabble film campaign
