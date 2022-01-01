Arnaud VANHELLE

PRIX PUBLICITAIRES / AWARDS



2000 : Silver Lion - Print Campaign Fedex.

Cannes International Advertising Festival.

2001 / 2002 : Eurobest - Epica - Club des Directeurs Artistiques Print Campaign Fedex.

2003 : Prix Effie. La collective du sucre.

2004 : Club des Directeurs Artistiques. Toyota print.

2008 : Silver Lion - Print Campaign Scrabble (Mattel).

Cannes International Advertising Festival.

2009 : One show New York (Silver) - Print Campaign Scrabble (Mattel)

2009 : Epica/Eurobest - Print Campaign Scrabble (Mattel)

2010 D&AD awards for Scrabble film campaign