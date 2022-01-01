Menu

Arnaud VANHOYE

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Traitement du Signal
Traitement d'images
Machine Learning
Python
MATLAB

Entreprises

  • Commissariat à l'Energie Atomique - R&D Engineer in Data Science applied to Non-Destructive Testing

    2012 - maintenant Project manager:
    - Consulting in ultrasonic Non-Destructive Testing
    - Development of data processing and optimization algorithms (signal processing, image processing and machine learning) targeting industrial needs
    - IT implementation on Python & Matlab

    Head of CEA Non-Destructive equipment platform: GERIM 2. In charge of equipment specification and industrial partnership

    Technical advisor in laser ultrasonics

    Supervision of interships in data processing, and thesis on additive manufactoring process monitoring using laser ultrasonics

  • Saint-Gobain Recherche - Engineer Internship (Machine Learning/Image Processing)

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2011 Development of a glass wool fibers characterization method dedicated to in-line monitoring and manufacturing process improvement. Implementation of an infared spectroscopy inversion model using machine learning to perform glass wool classification. Development of an image processing algorithm for automatization of glass wool fibers counting and sizing. Matlab programming.

  • SIGMA Lab, ESPCI ParisTech - Research Internship in Machine Learning

    2010 - 2010 Development of a real-time image processing algorithm for silent speech disposal REVOIX: www.neurones.espci.fr/Revoix/. Optimization of the classification algorithm for image to word conversion. Implementation on Matlab

  • L'Oréal - Engineer Internship in Image Processing

    PARIS 2009 - 2009 Development of an experimental methodology to benchmark hair treatment properties on hairs movements. Implementation of an image processing algorithm coupled to movement features extraction to perform a classification. Matlab/Scilab programming

Formations

  • Université Pierre Et Marie Curie (Paris VI)

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Master 2

    Master 2 in Sensors, Measurement and Instrumentation:
    - Survey of main sensors technologies used in industrial applications. Application for medical imaging and non-destructive testing
    - Data processing : signal and image processing, probabilities and statistics, machine learning
    - IT Implementation

  • Ecole Supérieure De Physique Et De Chimie Industrielles

    Paris 2007 - 2011 Engineer Degree

    Engineering school, member of ParisTech group. Specialisation in Physics and Computing

Réseau