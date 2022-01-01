Arnaud VANHOYE

Mes compétences :
Traitement du Signal
Traitement d'images
Machine Learning
Python
MATLAB
Entreprises
Commissariat à l'Energie Atomique
- R&D Engineer in Data Science applied to Non-Destructive Testing
2012 - maintenantProject manager:
- Consulting in ultrasonic Non-Destructive Testing
- Development of data processing and optimization algorithms (signal processing, image processing and machine learning) targeting industrial needs
- IT implementation on Python & Matlab
Head of CEA Non-Destructive equipment platform: GERIM 2. In charge of equipment specification and industrial partnership
Technical advisor in laser ultrasonics
Supervision of interships in data processing, and thesis on additive manufactoring process monitoring using laser ultrasonics
Courbevoie2011 - 2011Development of a glass wool fibers characterization method dedicated to in-line monitoring and manufacturing process improvement. Implementation of an infared spectroscopy inversion model using machine learning to perform glass wool classification. Development of an image processing algorithm for automatization of glass wool fibers counting and sizing. Matlab programming.
SIGMA Lab, ESPCI ParisTech
- Research Internship in Machine Learning
2010 - 2010Development of a real-time image processing algorithm for silent speech disposal REVOIX: www.neurones.espci.fr/Revoix/. Optimization of the classification algorithm for image to word conversion. Implementation on Matlab
L'Oréal
- Engineer Internship in Image Processing
PARIS2009 - 2009Development of an experimental methodology to benchmark hair treatment properties on hairs movements. Implementation of an image processing algorithm coupled to movement features extraction to perform a classification. Matlab/Scilab programming
Master 2 in Sensors, Measurement and Instrumentation:
- Survey of main sensors technologies used in industrial applications. Application for medical imaging and non-destructive testing
- Data processing : signal and image processing, probabilities and statistics, machine learning
- IT Implementation