Arnaud VANNIER

NANTES

Election présidentielle 2022

Achats
Commerce
Managment
Project managment
Safety
Lean, VSM
Relation
Développement commercial

  • Croix rouge - Bénévole

    2015 - maintenant

  • SHAPERS' - Sales Manager

    LA SEGUINIERE 2014 - maintenant - Manage team of 4 Key Account Managers
    - Develop sales growth within Europe
    - Insure optimize workload for world wide factories
    - Reinforce profit making business through better integration with all other ARRK Europe companies

  • SHAPERS' - Group Purchase Manager

    LA SEGUINIERE 2013 - maintenant Optimize Purchase ,Organize savings
    Insure best supplier panel in all kind of activities linked to tooling and molding
    Organize and optimise best support and team in Portugal for SHAPERS

  • SHAPERS ASIA - Director

    2011 - 2013 Managing and developping SHAPERS' India , SHAPERS' China.
    Developping Thai , Malaysian, Indonesian Markets for SHAPERS
    Giving satisfaction to Shareholders,Customers,Stakeholders
    Giving satisfaction and growth to Employees

  • SHAPERS China - General Manager

    2011 - 2013 Thank you to all Chinese Employees of Shapers Wuhan , all customers , all suppliers, all stakeholders for their nice and constructive support during my stay in Wuhan.

  • SHAPERS INDIA - General Manager

    2007 - 2011

  • SHAPERS' - Sales Manager

    LA SEGUINIERE 2003 - 2007

