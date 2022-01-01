Arnaud VANNIER

Mes compétences :
Achats
Commerce
Managment
Project managment
Safety
Lean, VSM
Relation
Développement commercial
Entreprises
Croix rouge
- Bénévole
2015 - maintenant
SHAPERS'
- Sales Manager
LA SEGUINIERE2014 - maintenant- Manage team of 4 Key Account Managers
- Develop sales growth within Europe
- Insure optimize workload for world wide factories
- Reinforce profit making business through better integration with all other ARRK Europe companies
SHAPERS'
- Group Purchase Manager
LA SEGUINIERE2013 - maintenantOptimize Purchase ,Organize savings
Insure best supplier panel in all kind of activities linked to tooling and molding
Organize and optimise best support and team in Portugal for SHAPERS
SHAPERS ASIA
- Director
2011 - 2013Managing and developping SHAPERS' India , SHAPERS' China.
Developping Thai , Malaysian, Indonesian Markets for SHAPERS
Giving satisfaction to Shareholders,Customers,Stakeholders
Giving satisfaction and growth to Employees
SHAPERS China
- General Manager
2011 - 2013Thank you to all Chinese Employees of Shapers Wuhan , all customers , all suppliers, all stakeholders for their nice and constructive support during my stay in Wuhan.