Arnauld FILANCIA

Man Diesel & Turbo
- Vice President, PrimeServ France
Saint-Nazaire
2017 - maintenant
Trelleborg
- Global Director, Industrial Hose
Trelleborg
2015 - 2017
P&L, Develop Industrial Hoses, Rubber Sheetings and Expansion Joints businesses, Worldwide
Growth, Innovation, Profitability
Wärtsilä
- Managing Director and CEO
2013 - 2015
Wärtsila in Central Africa, Cameroun
Managing Director (CEO), Wärtsilä Central Africa Ltd
P&L, Plan and Execute Group Business Strategy in Central Africa
8 Countries, 3 Companies
Wärtsilä
- Reginal Director, Communications & Branding
2011 - 2013
Wärtsilä Corporation, in Singapore
Drive all internal and external marketing & communications strategies in the region (15 countries) with local MDs and their business teams.
Report to Group Executive Vice President, Communications & Branding
Wärtsilä
- Group Director, Global Development
2007 - 2010
Develop the mid & long term portfolio strategy, lead its implementation, accountable for internal & external communications, lay out the foundation for a stable annual growth 15-20% (organic and external).
• Demonstrate and foster a thorough understanding of business trends, respond to changing economical and industrial contexts and ensure that these changes are reflected in the Services division strategies
• Optimise organisation and methods of Wärtsilä Services portfolio development & promotion processes
• Reference person for Services division in corporate and cross-divisional development forums
• Lead marketing planning, budget and implementation in all Wärtsilä network companies (5 500 M€ in 70+ countries)
5 M€ budget +15% NS growth/year, ~150 persons in 70 countries
Report to Group Vice President Services
Division Net Sales = 1 850 M€, 11’000 employees
Wärtsilä
- General Manager, Service Solutions
2005 - 2006
New position created at corporate level to support challenging +50% Service Net Sales by 2008
Missions: World-class processes and results for Wärtsilä Services’ portfolio of Products and Services, from
market study to sales, all through development, preparation, marketing strategy, pricing and sales.
- Project Leader for strategic business development selected by Top Management
- Optimise the strategy, the organisation and methods of Wärtsilä Services Solutions;
- Ensure the implementation of effective methods for the development, the management, the promotion and
the follow-up of Service Solutions, by animating inter-company working group on Service Product to gain
efficiency globally and locally;
- Demonstrate and foster a thorough understanding of business trends, respond to changing economical and
industrial contexts and ensure that these changes are reflected in the Service Solution strategies;
Wärtsilä
- Managing Director
2003 - 2005
Missions: Plan and execute CISERV Global Business Strategy implementation within Americas.
- Lead the Ciserv USA organization within specified territory.
- Coordination with and reporting to CISERV group organization
- Support and contribute to CISERV group business growth and profitability.
- Strategic Planning for Ciserv USA business to include financial performance and business development within specified territory.
- Operational and administrative responsibility for business. Accountable for sales volumes, margin, EBIT, personnel, organizational and operational processes, facility development, quality and customer (both external and internal) satisfaction.
- Continuous seek for Product developments and innovations on all products to sustain existing business and gain new market shares
- Responsible for the development of CISERV technical services and associated knowledge processes in coordination with CISERV group Technical Service
- Coaching staff through both professional and personnel development.
- Responsible for overall compliance with Management Systems (Quality, Environmental, OSHA –state and federal, CTPAT).
Wärtsilä
- Director, Technical Services
2001 - 2003
Missions:
Transfer and development of Technical Supports from France and Netherlands
Integration of WIT into Wärtsilä way of working.
- Transfer of Sulzer Z-family, W38B and W26 activities from France and Netherlands to Trieste (Italy)
- Development of technical services and associated knowledge processes: engine expertise, material
expertise, vibration analysis, environmental audit, ILS, engineering…
- Product developments and innovations on old product to sustain existing business: SOLAS compliance,
environmental friendly solutions, TC High Load Cleaning, bloc repair, automation up-grades…
- Training events for network companies: technical days, e-leaning courses and product conferences.
- Permanent member of: WIT Service Management Team, Technical Service group management team, W26
Marine adaptation steering committee, W38 Product Support Team, Common Rail Knowledge Centre and
Wärtsilä Nonconformity Management System team.
- Support to President for the development of CISERV group concept aiming to increase by 7% the Service
business growth, to become n°1 of our industry in 2006.
Wärtsilä
- General Manager, Marketing & Business Development
1999 - 2001
Mission:
Develop the basis to increase sales by +20%/year and triple profit within 2005.
- Business plan study to open new service centres & increase market share in West & Central Africa
- Negotiation leader in ENRON (UK) project for Service agreement: full Operation & Maintenance contract over 20
years for 200MW, 72x 12W220 gas engine, 90M€, 6-month negotiations full time.
- Development of management tools to follow Strategy implementation, Net sales, OB & Receivables
- Responsible for e-business development in France
- Building-up and signature of Partnership and Consortium to expand Service business in Africa
- Permanent member of: South Europe & Africa Regional Sales Team, New Products and Pricing group
knowledge centres
- Signature of Service contract in Gabon: 12 M€ and many other rehabilitation agreements
Wärtsilä
- General Manager, Project and Contract Management
1994 - 1998
Missions:
Increase turn over by 20% through innovative and extended offer portfolio. Build up corresponding organisation and way of working
- Restructuring of Service Project department, and extension of the project responsibilities to contracts
management, Standardisation of Service contracts and the methodology, Creation of the “Guidelines for
Service Sales” and corresponding calculation tools
- Leader of the OPUS project for the development of New Service Products, project which has further been
extended at the Group level: ‘Global Service 98’
- Analysis and development of French O&M Cogeneration Market approach (new activity in France)
- Development of BOO, BOT and BOOM projects (India, Honduras, Singapore)
- Permanent member of Member of French Service Management Team, Global Logistic working group and
Service Contract knowledge centre
- Signature of major service contracts: 9 years in Spain for 9,6 M€, 2 years in Sudan for 8,4 M€ and many
other projects: 4 to 7 M€ net sales per year in average
Wärtsilä
- Delegate Project Manager
1993 - 1994
- Technical & administrative follow-up of power plant installation
- Implementation of a local general & analytic Cost Control methods
- Clarification of the fiscal declaration (1,5 M€ VAT reimbursed by Indonesian state)
- Responsible for the implementation of ISO 9001 Quality certification