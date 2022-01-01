Arnauld MANOUVRIER

Menu

En résumé

18 ans d'expérience en:
- gestion de projet,
- analyse, spécification et chiffrage
- réalisation
- tests et documentation
- maintenance en condition opérationnelle

Maîtrise des technologies NET, C#, MVC, Service WCF, Entity Framework, jquery, SQLServer, SQL Reporting and Integration Services

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
Kendo UI for ASP.Net MVC
jQuery
Windows Communication Foundation
ASP.NET
Microsoft Sql Server Integration Service
C#
MVC 4
Entity Framework
Transact SQL
Microsoft SQL Server
Java
C

Entreprises

  • Volvo Group IT - End User & Onsite Services - Ingénieur informaticien, consultant

    2012 - maintenant Development and runtime support engineer for Volvo Group IT, responsible of the Belley's plant legacy applications and technical adviser to the key users.

    - Spécification et développement d'applications WEB.
    - Maintien en condition opérationnelle des applications existantes.
    Technologies: ASP.NET MVC, WCF, C#, Razor, Kendo UI, Entity Framework, SQLServer Reporting et Integration Services, SQLServer

  • Orange - AMOE

    Paris 2010 - 2012 AMOE sur le projet REGARD
    - Pilotage projet, Chiffrage, Planification, Organisation, Réalisation de la recette fonctionnelle (Quality Center)
    - Tests d’intégration au sein du SI
    - Supervision de la mise en exploitation

  • SoftWay Médical - Pitney Bowes Asterion - AREA - Ingénieur développeur .NET

    2007 - 2010 En tant qu'ingénieur consultant, spécification, réalisation et qualification d'applications client-serveur et WEB.
    Technologies; .NET, DotNetNuke 3 ,SQL Server, T-SQL, VB6, C#, HTML, Javascript,

  • SNCF - Chef de projet, Ingénieur Informaticien

    2005 - 2007 Chef de Projet Junior / Ingénieur d’études ASP.NET en charge de la gestion de projets et du développement d'applications WEB.
    Technologies: C#, HTML, Transact Sql, ASP.NET, Sql Server Reporting Services, TestDirector (actuel Quality Center)

  • Port de Bastia - CEA - Ingénieur développeur JAVA

    2004 - 2005 Intervention au forfait sur le développement d'applications client-serveur.
    Technologies: JAVA (j2sdk 1.4.2), MySql, Eclipse 3.0.1, Hibernate 1.0

  • SII - Ingénieur informaticien

    Paris-13E-Arrondissement 2001 - maintenant

Formations

