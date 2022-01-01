Arnauld MANOUVRIER

18 ans d'expérience en:

- gestion de projet,

- analyse, spécification et chiffrage

- réalisation

- tests et documentation

- maintenance en condition opérationnelle



Maîtrise des technologies NET, C#, MVC, Service WCF, Entity Framework, jquery, SQLServer, SQL Reporting and Integration Services



Mes compétences :

JavaScript

Kendo UI for ASP.Net MVC

jQuery

Windows Communication Foundation

ASP.NET

Microsoft Sql Server Integration Service

C#

MVC 4

Entity Framework

Transact SQL

Microsoft SQL Server

Java

C