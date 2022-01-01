Arnauld MANOUVRIER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Agnin-sur-Bion dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
18 ans d'expérience en:
- gestion de projet,
- analyse, spécification et chiffrage
- réalisation
- tests et documentation
- maintenance en condition opérationnelle
Maîtrise des technologies NET, C#, MVC, Service WCF, Entity Framework, jquery, SQLServer, SQL Reporting and Integration Services
Mes compétences :
JavaScript
Kendo UI for ASP.Net MVC
jQuery
Windows Communication Foundation
ASP.NET
Microsoft Sql Server Integration Service
C#
MVC 4
Entity Framework
Transact SQL
Microsoft SQL Server
Java
C
Pas de formation renseignée