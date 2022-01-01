Menu

Arnaz Alexandra KARMALY

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Wholesale

Entreprises

  • Polo Ralph Lauren - Business & Project Development Manager - Ralph Lauren

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Responsible to ensure seamless execution of all Store & Corner openings, remodels and refit programs, to enable the stores to deliver operational excellence from the opening date
    Territory: Russia, CIS, Middle East and Africa
    Brand: All Ralph Lauren Brands
    Distribution: Partner Retail and Multi-brand Channels
    Target: Franchisees, Distributors, Wholesale Clients

    Business Development:
    - Partner with internal RL Departments (Sales, Finance, Merchandising, etc.) to support them on initial discussions for new projects and renovations

    Project Management:
    - Project manage the operations element of the new store/corner, remodel or refit

  • KENZO LVMH - Chalhoub Group (Dubai, Emirats Arabes Unis) - Brand Manager Wholesale

    2011 - 2014 Brand Manager Middle East - Development of Kenzo RTW lines Men/Women
    In charge of 26 POS in 8 countries: UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Bahrain, Iran
    In charge of re-positioning of the brand in the Middle East
    Wholesale Turnover 2013: +30% vs. 2012

    o Wholesale: Development of Wholesale network in the Middle East
    o Business Development: identification of commercial opportunities in wholesale
    o Retail: Definition, implementation and monitoring of the Retail Strategy
    o Marketing: Elaboration & Development of Marketing strategy for the ME region

    Management of a Customer Client Executive, Visual Merchandiser and a Marketing Executive

  • Vente-privée.com (Paris - FRANCE) - Commercial & Marketing Project Executive - French and UK websites Fashion divison

    2008 - 2011 o Planning and coordinating every stage of the sales operations for the French and UK websites
    o Development of Commercial and Marketing strategy with the brand
    o Production management and coordination of internal services: Buyer, Webmaster, Logistics, Customer service, Creative team (Photographer, Motion Designer, Graphic Designer etc.)
    o Segmentation and promotion of the sale on the Internet: merchandising, pricing recommendation, optimization of up/cross selling, marketing
    o Monitoring and analysis of KPI’s: Conversion, ATV, UPT, stock, turnover, margin
    o Working on internal process improvements and best practices

    Specialized on RTW brands: Karl Lagerfeld, Escada, Alberta Ferretti, Bottega Veneta, Maje

Formations

  • Toulouse Barcelona Business School - ESEC (Barcelone)

    Barcelone 2007 - 2008 Double diplome : International business/ Marketing

  • ESC Toulouse

    Toulouse 2005 - 2008 MASTER GRANDES ECOLES

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Toulouse

    Toulouse 2005 - 2007 International marketing manager/ International Business/ Entrepreneurship

Réseau