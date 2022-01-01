Arnaz Alexandra KARMALY

Polo Ralph Lauren
- Business & Project Development Manager - Ralph Lauren
Paris2015 - maintenantResponsible to ensure seamless execution of all Store & Corner openings, remodels and refit programs, to enable the stores to deliver operational excellence from the opening date
Territory: Russia, CIS, Middle East and Africa
Brand: All Ralph Lauren Brands
Distribution: Partner Retail and Multi-brand Channels
Target: Franchisees, Distributors, Wholesale Clients
Business Development:
- Partner with internal RL Departments (Sales, Finance, Merchandising, etc.) to support them on initial discussions for new projects and renovations
Project Management:
- Project manage the operations element of the new store/corner, remodel or refit
2011 - 2014Brand Manager Middle East - Development of Kenzo RTW lines Men/Women
In charge of 26 POS in 8 countries: UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Bahrain, Iran
In charge of re-positioning of the brand in the Middle East
Wholesale Turnover 2013: +30% vs. 2012
o Wholesale: Development of Wholesale network in the Middle East
o Business Development: identification of commercial opportunities in wholesale
o Retail: Definition, implementation and monitoring of the Retail Strategy
o Marketing: Elaboration & Development of Marketing strategy for the ME region
Management of a Customer Client Executive, Visual Merchandiser and a Marketing Executive
Vente-privée.com (Paris - FRANCE)
- Commercial & Marketing Project Executive - French and UK websites Fashion divison
2008 - 2011o Planning and coordinating every stage of the sales operations for the French and UK websites
o Development of Commercial and Marketing strategy with the brand
o Production management and coordination of internal services: Buyer, Webmaster, Logistics, Customer service, Creative team (Photographer, Motion Designer, Graphic Designer etc.)
o Segmentation and promotion of the sale on the Internet: merchandising, pricing recommendation, optimization of up/cross selling, marketing
o Monitoring and analysis of KPI’s: Conversion, ATV, UPT, stock, turnover, margin
o Working on internal process improvements and best practices
Specialized on RTW brands: Karl Lagerfeld, Escada, Alberta Ferretti, Bottega Veneta, Maje
Formations
Toulouse Barcelona Business School - ESEC (Barcelone)
Barcelone2007 - 2008Double diplome : International business/ Marketing