Arnould DE LA BOULAYE

Chef d'entreprise ( président, directeur général, administrateur indépendant)



 Graduated from ESSEC bus. School, Paris 1966

 D.E.A. International Economics ( pre-PHD ), University of Paris, 1969

 10 years Honeywell + Eaton Corp., in corporate finance

 12 years VP Finance joint venture Nestle/Wagons-lits ( 18000 employees, 15 countries ) + CEO senior

residential chain subsidiary

 On my own since May 1989: transition management CFO and/or CEO, assistance to start up companies ( more than 50 since 1989 ), serial business angel. Experience in various types of industries and services such as :



 Communication:CFO for Hotel & catering chains: reorganisation, M&A, business plans

 Health: financial consultant for clinics and senior residential chains

 Internet: CFO/CEO for several start up companies, equity increase assignments

 Industry: CFO/CEO and equity increase assignments

 Sustainable development: business angel in water treatment, wood construction, photovoltaic,..

 Financial engineering: more than 200 business plans, debt-cut negotiations, M&A operations, restruturing assignments, etc…

 Transition management: full time CEO for several companies to get them out of bankrupcy situations.