Le Docteur Arotin MUPANDA est un enseignant de la parole de Dieu dont les enseignements et prédications édifient l'église, avec un accent particulier sur le MINISTERE.

Il est géniteur et président de TEMPS FORTS MINISTRY, une vision ayant pour but le développement et le renforcement de l'intimité du chrétien avec son Dieu, par la parole (Josué 1:8) et par la prière (1Théssaloniciens 5:17).

Ecrivain de son état, le Dr. Arotin est auteur de plusieurs œuvres littéraires chrétiennes dont: l'intercession, l'impact de la révélation dans le combat et dans le sacrifice, l'onction et sa conservation, le germe et sa mission, vivre le tabernacle etc..

Par son ministère plusieurs enfants de Dieu ont vu leur foi croitre étant édifiés par ses messages audio et par ses écrits.

Croyant en la puissance de Dieu, le Docteur Arotin est un prédicateur dont la parole prêchée est accompagnée des signes, prodiges et miracles extraordinaires.

Ayant reçu de son Père spirituel, le Révérend Pasteur Samuel TSASA, la bénédiction ministérielle, le Docteur Arotin MUPANDA connait un parcours ministériel très fructueux, à l’image du progrès que la bible réserve au fils obéissant. Ephésiens 6 :1-3.





Dr. Arotin MUPANDA is a teacher of the Word of God, the teachings and preachings edify the church, with a particular focus on the MINISTRY.

It is parent and president of MINISTRY HIGHLIGHTS a vision aimed at developing and strengthening the Christian intimacy with God through the Word (Joshua 1:8) and prayer (1 Thessalonians 5:17).

Writer by profession, Dr. Arotin is the author of several Christian literary works including: intercession, the impact of the revelation in the fight and sacrifice, anointing and conservation, germ and its mission, live the tabernacle etc. ..

By his ministry many children of God saw their faith grow being built by his audio messages and writings.

Believing in the power of God, Dr. Arotin is a preacher that preached the word is accompanied by signs and wonders and extraordinary miracles.

Having received his spiritual father, the Reverend Pastor Samuel Tsasa, ministerial blessing, Dr. Arotin MUPANDA knows a very successful corporate career, like the progress that the Bible reserves the obedient son. Ephesians 6 :1-3.