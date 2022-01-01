Menu

Arouny BODE

Issy les Moulineaux

  • Yves Rocher France

    Issy les Moulineaux maintenant

  • Posterxxl AG - Junior Marketing Manager France

    2013 - maintenant

  • 21Diamonds GmbH - Country Manager France & International SEM Manager

    2011 - 2013 www.21Diamonds.fr

    As an online jeweler, 21DIAMONDS is allowing its customers to create individual customized jewelry. Users can mix-and-match different gemstones and precious metals and thereby create their perfect ring, necklace or earring. Moreover, 21DIAMONDS proposes to its customers more than 40 brands of Fashion Jewelry (e.g. Swarovski Crystallized, Esprit, GL...) .

    MISSION as Country Manager France:
    - Analyzed and monitored key user and industry data
    - Identified and addressed regional localization concerns
    - Managed and tracked search engine marketing (SEM) and search engine optimization (SEO) campaigns
    - Answered Internet-based inquiries from publishers, partners, clients and customers
    - Supervised one trainee in charge of Online Media Marketing/Partnerships and Web content.

    MISSION as International SEM Manager:
    - Supported 12 countries to develop SEM campaigns
    - Supervised the budget
    - Trained the Country heads on Google Adwords, Analytics etc
    - Identified and developed strategical inputs according to countries
    - Developed new campaigns for all countries

  • Yves rocher - Junior E-Commerce Campaign Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2009 - 2009 - Created Online campaign offers for 2 E-commerce websites
    - Supervized and analysed Online sales and marketing campaigns
    - Developed traffic via animations, quizz and newsletters
    - Coordinated Online activities with International teams
    Germany, Spain, Benelux & Scandinavia

  • SOPEXA France Office - Marketing Project Manager Assistant

    2007 - 2007 Promotion of Quality labelled food & beverages from « les Landes »

    - Elaborated concepts and mechanisms for in-store promotions
    - Developed Emailing campaigns, created newsletters and recruited new members
    - Updated website www.qualitelandes.com and analysed traffic

  • SOPEXA Shanghai Office (China) - Marketing Project Manager

    2007 - 2008 Specialist of marketing and promoting the French food & wines in China

    - Analysed Chinese market, defined and set up strategy adapted to customers needs
    - Conceived proposals, communication mix and promotional plans
    - Participated in the organisation of various PR events and promotional campaigns
    e.g. Bordeaux Grands Crus Classés vine-tasting in Sofitel Wanda - Beijing

  • WÖLCO SHANGHAI OFFICE (China) - Intern in Marketing & Sales Department

    2006 - 2006 German leader in high quality nameplates & labels for industrial applications

    - Created a products portfolio presented to key customers in China (e.g. Bosch, VW)
    - Learned to work in a multicultural team - coordinator with Germany HQ & China
    - Introduced to Customer Relationship Management

  • LUTETIA, Suburb of Paris (France) - Intern in Export Sales Department

    2005 - 2005 Manufacture of equipment for the food-processing industry

    - Translated machine user manuals
    - Generated a customer satisfaction survey in English and in Spanish

  • Essec

    Cergy 2008 - 2009 Marketing BtoB & BtoC, stratégie de développement à l'international

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion Asie ISUGA

    Quimper 2005 - 2007 MASTER chargé d'affaires Europe Asie - spé. Chine

  • Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne (Rennes)

    Rennes 2002 - 2005 Licence anglais & espagnol, option chinois

