Arsene AHOUSSOU

MAUREPAS

En résumé

20 ans d'expérience en manufacturing & operational excellence

Mes compétences :
Excellence operationnelle
Management de la production
Business strategy
TPM implementation
Supply Chain
Audit
Assembly Lines
project management experience
operational program development
operational excellence management
engineering management
economic management
WCOM PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION
TPM training
TPM support
Supply chain losses implementation
Project implementation
Operation Management
Oil Refineries
Assembly Plants

Entreprises

  • GLOBAL SPECIALITY OIL AND FATS (GHANA) - GENERAL MANAGER

    2015 - maintenant

  • Groupe Solving Efeso - Consultant

    2008 - 2015

  • Edible Oil process consulting (FRANCE) - Project manager

    2005 - 2008 Project Engineer for new refinery implementation Africa and French overseas countries

  • Unilever - Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 1996 - 2005 Various Engineering and production management position

Formations

Réseau