Arsene ROBAKY

Logistician with a wide range of experience going through the different areas of supply chain and transportation having worked in shipping business, in transit department, in procurement and in logistics therefore having a global knowledge of all aspects of transportation and distribution methods as well as customs issues. I’m ready for new challenges within the same areas or totally different ones.
Mes compétences :
SAP
Visual Basic
SQL
Programmation
Logistique
Achats
Oracle
Transport international
Pas de formation renseignée