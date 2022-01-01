Arsene ROBAKY

Logistician with a wide range of experience going through the different areas of supply chain and transportation having worked in shipping business, in transit department, in procurement and in logistics therefore having a global knowledge of all aspects of transportation and distribution methods as well as customs issues. I’m ready for new challenges within the same areas or totally different ones.



Mes compétences :

SAP

Visual Basic

SQL

Programmation

Logistique

Achats

Oracle

Transport international