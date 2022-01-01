Menu

Arsene ROBAKY

POINTE-NOIRE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Pointe-Noire dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Logistician with a wide range of experience going through the different areas of supply chain and transportation having worked in shipping business, in transit department, in procurement and in logistics therefore having a global knowledge of all aspects of transportation and distribution methods as well as customs issues. I’m ready for new challenges within the same areas or totally different ones.

Mes compétences :
SAP
Visual Basic
SQL
Programmation
Logistique
Achats
Oracle
Transport international

Entreprises

  • Baker Hughes Congo - SUPERVISEUR LOGISTIQUE

    2014 - 2015 Supervise import and export operations and ensure on time delivery of needed materials and equipment in order to meet operations and customers deadlines. Monitoring of import / export costs (vendors’ services, customs duties..). Interact with customs and local authorities on related issues. Ensure freight forwarders services are in line with global trade compliance and US FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act). Freight forwarders invoices approval and ensuring timely payment in order to avoid operations disruption. Reporting. Team management.

  • BJ Services Africa - Assistant Logistique et achats

    2011 - 2013

  • MAERSK GABON - ASSISTANT OPERATIONS

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2010

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau