Charles Francky NGUEMA

PORT-GENTIL

En résumé

Je suis Charles Francky Nguema je suis employé a SNPS pour le compte de Transocean, ensuite contrator pour Shelf Drilling Limited, Branch Gabon et maintenant en contract avec SEADRILL

Mes compétences :
Garantir la base logistique et de gestion des moye
Définir et mettre en œuvre les plans et le calendr
Logistique
Administration
RMA
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
IBM CrossWorlds Interchange Server
Helicopters
transport means management
Offshore Oil & Gas
HSE Training
HSE Additional Rig Based Training
Forecasting
Fire & Gas
Environmental Leadership Training
Management commercial
PTW coordinator(Permit to work coordinator)
HSEE officer

Entreprises

  • Seadrill - ADMINISTRATEUR SUR SITE PETROLIER

    2014 - maintenant •Logistique maritime.
    •Tache administrative et coordination de la communication sur site pétrolier.
    •Garantir la base logistique et de gestion des moyens de transport à leur plein potentiel, de maintenir l'efficacité opérationnelle et réduire les risques pour la vie, les biens et l'environnement.
    • Définir et mettre en œuvre les plans et le calendrier pour les passagers et les matériaux de transport inclus les opérations médiéval.
    •Etudier et identifier les opérations des hélicoptères et marines ayant des caractéristiques de complexité et de difficulté

  • Seadrill - Administrateur

    2014 - maintenant  To arrange the external communication
     Make updating the POB, the daily report, the HSE observation, coordination of work permits and such document report.
     Responsible for maintaining the radio and telecommunications equipment
     Monitor and log positions of ships and helicopters visiting the rig and keeps communication with supply and stand by vessels
     To watch radio traffic, including traffic on the emergency frequency
     Monitor the fire and gas detection systems onboard, assists the OIM with administrative work, and provide the daily weather forecast
     Guarantee the logistic base and transport means management to their full potential, maintain operational effectiveness and minimize risk to life, property and the environment
     Define and implement plans and materials transport included medieval

  • Shelf Drilling limited(Contractor) - Rig Administrator

    2013 - maintenant • Marine Logistic & passenger schedule
    • Administration work and communication coordination

  • Transocean-Gabon(contracte) - Coordinateur communication/Agent Administratif

    2012 - 2013 •Logistique maritime.
    •Tache administrative et coordination de la communication sur site pétrolier.
    •Garantir la base logistique et de gestion des moyens de transport à leur plein potentiel, de maintenir l'efficacité opérationnelle et réduire les risques pour la vie, les biens et l'environnement.
    • Définir et mettre en œuvre les plans et le calendrier pour les passagers et les matériaux de transport inclus les opérations médiéval.
    •Etudier et identifier les opérations des hélicoptères et marines ayant des caractéristiques de complexité et de difficulté

  • Prestataire a Transocean Offshore Drilling - Coordonateur communication/Operateur raddio

    2010 - 2013 -En charge des dossiers administrative des departements les traiter selon la pertinence et/ou les acheminer directement chez le Manager du rig (OIM)
    -Booking in, Booking out du personnel à bord du Rig
    -Traduction d’Anglais en Français du Safety Meeting Assure la communication entre le Rig,la base a POG et les bateaux ou Hélicoptères
    -Rapport journalier du Rig et élaboration des pointages du personnel a bord.
    -Traduire les taches aux personnels et vis versa et s’assurer qui sont suivies.
    -S’assurer que les règles et procédures de sécurités de la compagnie sont respectées
    -Elaborer et présenter la réunion de sécurité de la fin de la semaine.
    -Former le personnel sur les différentes formations de sécurité de la compagnie en Offshore.

  • MAYA SERVICES - Assistant Magasinier & Assistant Magasinier

    2009 - 2009 * Assistant Magasinier

    * Suivi et Gestion de stock (Ajustement des stocks, des écarts etc.)

    * Inventaire du Magasin

Formations

  • Nungua Maritime Academy (Accra)

    Accra 2013 - 2013 BOSIET Certificate

  • Nungua Maritime Academy (Accra)

    Accra 2013 - 2013 BOSIET/HUET Certificate

    Very Good

  • Martin International (Louisiana,New Orleans)

    Louisiana,New Orleans 2013 - 2013 CERTIFICATE

    ABLE SEAMAN

  • CHARKIN UST (Port Harcourt)

    Port Harcourt 2013 - 2013 CERTIFICATE

    Basic safety Training - Firefighting & Fire Prevention;Elementary fist Aid;Personnal safety & Social responsibilities

  • CAPE TOWN PENINSULA UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY (Cape Town)

    Cape Town 2012 - 2012 CERTIFICATE OF COMPETENCY

    GMDSS License - Attended And obtained the (General operator certificate)

  • WARSASH MARITIME ACADEMY IN UNITED KINGDOM –SOUTHAMPTON (Southampton)

    Southampton 2012 - 2012 GMDSS RADIOCOMMUNICATION

    GMDSS - certificate of completion

  • Wintech Professionnal Institute (Accra)

    Accra 2006 - 2008 Advanced Diploma

    Accounting & Finance

  • Wintech Professional Institute WPI (Accra)

    Accra 2006 - 2007 Advanced Diploma

