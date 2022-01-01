Je suis Charles Francky Nguema je suis employé a SNPS pour le compte de Transocean, ensuite contrator pour Shelf Drilling Limited, Branch Gabon et maintenant en contract avec SEADRILL
Mes compétences :
Garantir la base logistique et de gestion des moye
Définir et mettre en œuvre les plans et le calendr
Logistique
Administration
RMA
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
IBM CrossWorlds Interchange Server
Helicopters
transport means management
Offshore Oil & Gas
HSE Training
HSE Additional Rig Based Training
Forecasting
Fire & Gas
Environmental Leadership Training
Management commercial
PTW coordinator(Permit to work coordinator)
HSEE officer