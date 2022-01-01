Arthur AUGEROT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Arthur is a founding partner of Design Overlay.
He studied design at the prestigious French “International school of design”preparing a master’s degree in “engineering design management”.
He then worked many years in the retail design industry in Paris & Shanghai and earn recognition for his highly creative skills. He is a competition winner with over 15 different design pitch successes and international design award recognitions.
Mes compétences :
Conception
Création
Design
Design industriel
Manager
Workshop
Retail design