Arthur AUGEROT

PARIS

Arthur is a founding partner of Design Overlay.
He studied design at the prestigious French “International school of design”preparing a master’s degree in “engineering design management”.
He then worked many years in the retail design industry in Paris & Shanghai and earn recognition for his highly creative skills. He is a competition winner with over 15 different design pitch successes and international design award recognitions.

Mes compétences :
Conception
Création
Design
Design industriel
Manager
Workshop
Retail design

Entreprises

  • Design Overlay - Design Director _ Co-Founder

    2013 - maintenant Co-Founder and managing partner with Irene Qian.
    Design Overlay focus on Retail Design, Exhibition and Product Design creation.
    Check out for more at http://www.designoverlay.com/

  • Malherbe Retail Design _ Shanghai - Retail Designer

    2012 - 2013 Mission to extend Paris vision and experience to the new chinese agency – 3 shops already realized – 2 won competitions (Bose & Ameda Moda)

  • Malherbe Retail Design - Retail Designer

    2011 - 2012 Permanent contract – Retail Architecture and interior design – Selective retailing and mass market – Project follow-up from early creation stages to manufacturing development – worked on 8 won competitions (Fnac, Gare de Lyon, Nestlé, Mellow Yellow, Inwi, etc)

  • Frontier Polymers, Pune, India - Team Manager

    2010 - 2010 Outdoor furniture creation and manufacturing follow-up

  • In Process, Paris, France - Industrial Design Intern

    2010 - 2010 Junior designer in agency – Creative workshops – Scenarios definition – Renderings – Modeling – Client meetings

  • Frontier Polymers, Pune, India - School industrial partneship

    2010 - maintenant Outdoor furniture creation and manufacturing follow-up

  • India Boating - Presse recognition

    2009 - 2009 Press recognition with a 4 pages article on ecological super-yacht

  • Polymobil, Lyon, France - Industrial Design Intern

    2008 - 2008 Signage and urban furniture design – definition of a new line of urban furniture with existing company material design

Formations

  • DSK ISD International School Of Design (Pune)

    Pune 2008 - 2011 Produit

    design methodology / innovation methodology / corporate identity / manufacturing process / eco-conception / team management / persuasive communication

  • Institut Supérieur De Design

    Valenciennes 2006 - 2008 Produit

    design process / rough sketches & rendering / 2D digital media / 3D modeling / structural engineering

