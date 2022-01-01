Arthur AUGEROT

Arthur is a founding partner of Design Overlay.

He studied design at the prestigious French “International school of design”preparing a master’s degree in “engineering design management”.

He then worked many years in the retail design industry in Paris & Shanghai and earn recognition for his highly creative skills. He is a competition winner with over 15 different design pitch successes and international design award recognitions.



Mes compétences :

Conception

Création

Design

Design industriel

Manager

Workshop

Retail design