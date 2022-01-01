For more information, see my LinkedIn profile : Arthur Boulie
Entreprises
Terval SA
- Coal Derivatives Trader
2015 - maintenantCoal Derivatives Trader - Prop and back to back trading
GDF Suez Trading
- Structured Power Origination
2014 - 2015Structured Power Origination
Bunge
- Assistant Trader / Assistant Execution Manager at Bunge
White Plains2013 - 2013TRADING : Protein desk :
- trading of physical protein and soft commodities (soybean, rapeseed and sunflower)
- hedging and trading of futures and spread on the CBOT
- pricing of option structures (collar, accumulator, butterfly, 3 ways, ...)
- daily reporting of cash, flat, freight and forex positions
EXECUTION : Protein and Grain desk :
- Grain and Protein execution and follow-up
- Dem-Des calculation
- sending nominations, appropriating goods
- processing paper trades (circles, strings, ...)
Formations
Shipping And Trading Institute (University Of Nantes), France (Nantes)