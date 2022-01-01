Menu

Arthur BOULIE

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

For more information, see my LinkedIn profile : Arthur Boulie

Entreprises

  • Terval SA - Coal Derivatives Trader

    2015 - maintenant Coal Derivatives Trader - Prop and back to back trading

  • GDF Suez Trading - Structured Power Origination

    2014 - 2015 Structured Power Origination

  • Bunge - Assistant Trader / Assistant Execution Manager at Bunge

    White Plains 2013 - 2013 TRADING : Protein desk :
    - trading of physical protein and soft commodities (soybean, rapeseed and sunflower)
    - hedging and trading of futures and spread on the CBOT
    - pricing of option structures (collar, accumulator, butterfly, 3 ways, ...)
    - daily reporting of cash, flat, freight and forex positions

    EXECUTION : Protein and Grain desk :
    - Grain and Protein execution and follow-up
    - Dem-Des calculation
    - sending nominations, appropriating goods
    - processing paper trades (circles, strings, ...)

Formations

  • Shipping And Trading Institute (University Of Nantes), France (Nantes)

    Nantes 2012 - 2014 Master of Science (M.Sc.)

    Top Ranking Student

    Commodity volatility, Shipping derivatives, Commodity, energy and freight markets, Derivative instruments (options, futures, forwards, swaps), Econometrics, Maritime Finance, Reserch modules : exotic option pricing.

    Regular liner & Tramping, Incoterms, International means of payment, Maritime geostrategy, Negotiation of contract of affreightment, despatch and demurrage, Marit

  • Université Angers

    Angers 2009 - 2012 Bachelor of Science

    Mathematics, Finance and Economics - 3rd year :
    Differential calculus, Stochastic process, Data analysis, Econometrics, International economics, Introduction to R and SAS, IT project

    1st & 2nd year :
    Linear and bilinear algebra, Statistics and probability, Microeconomics, Macroeconomics, Monetary policy and mechanism

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel