Arthur CARLTON

Nozay

En résumé

Actuellement étudiant à Itescia en formation M2I ( Management en Ingénierie Informatique) en contrat d'apprentissage chez Alcatel_Lucent/Nokia, pour trois ans .

Mes compétences :
XML
TCP/IP
Script Shell
SQL
RIP
Python Programming
Personal Home Page
PABX
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Microsoft Windows 8
Linux Debian
Linux
JavaScript
Java
IP
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)

Entreprises

  • Nokia - Ingénieur Réseau

    Nozay 2015 - maintenant -Chargé d'études des vulnérabilités réseaux

  • Université d'Ho-Chi-Minh Ville (Vietnam) - Stage

    2015 - 2015 -Recherche d'algorithmes de réduction de congestion dans des réseaux de capteurs sans fil.
    -Modélisation et programmation de l'algorithme via des logiciels de modélisation et de simulation.

Formations

Réseau