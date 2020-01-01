Menu

Asdine MESSAOUDI

CHASSELAY

Entreprises

  • Sera - International manager

    CHASSELAY 2015 - maintenant - Prospection / Développement export (Maghreb, Afrique, moyen orient)
    - Suivi de projet

  • SERA - Chargé de clientèle

    CHASSELAY 2013 - maintenant - Prospection export (Maghreb, Afrique, moyen orient)
    - Chiffrage
    - Suivi de projet

  • SERA - Responsable SAV

    CHASSELAY 2004 - 2013 - Gestions des appels clients (dépannage en ligne, planification interventions, facturations)
    - Gestion des différents contrats (curatif, préventif, astreintes récoltes)
    - Développement service

  • SERA - Automaticien

    CHASSELAY 2003 - 2005 - Développement programme automate
    - Mise en service

  • ANOFLEX - Régleur en commande numérique

    1994 - 2002 - Réglage et parametrage des machines outils
    - Gestion d'une équipe de production

Formations

