Asdine MESSAOUDI

-
Sera
- International manager
CHASSELAY
2015 - maintenant
- Prospection / Développement export (Maghreb, Afrique, moyen orient)
- Suivi de projet
-
SERA
- Chargé de clientèle
CHASSELAY
2013 - maintenant
- Prospection export (Maghreb, Afrique, moyen orient)
- Chiffrage
- Suivi de projet
-
SERA
- Responsable SAV
CHASSELAY
2004 - 2013
- Gestions des appels clients (dépannage en ligne, planification interventions, facturations)
- Gestion des différents contrats (curatif, préventif, astreintes récoltes)
- Développement service
-
SERA
- Automaticien
CHASSELAY
2003 - 2005
- Développement programme automate
- Mise en service
-
ANOFLEX
- Régleur en commande numérique
1994 - 2002
- Réglage et parametrage des machines outils
- Gestion d'une équipe de production