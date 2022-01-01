Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ashley ROUSSAS (ASHLEY ROUSSAS)
Ajouter
Ashley ROUSSAS (ASHLEY ROUSSAS)
Mission Locale Gier Pilat
agent d'accueil
RIVE DE GIER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Mission Locale Gier Pilat
- Agent d'accueil
Administratif | RIVE DE GIER
2021 - 2022
Formations
AFPA
Saint-Étienne (42000)
2022 - maintenant
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z