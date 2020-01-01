Menu

Astou DEMBA

  • Responsable d'applications Contractualisation
  • Malakoff Mederic Assurances
  • Responsable d'applications Contractualisation

PARIS

Actuellement consultante en informatique, Je vous propose de mettre à profit mon expérience au service de votre entreprise.

Astou DEMBA

Mes compétences :
Rédiger des spécifications fonctionnelles
MSproject
C
MySQL
XML
Microsoft Access
PMI
Microsoft Excel
PHP 5
ASP.NET
Joomla
JUnit
Merise
Méthode agile
SCRUM
SAFE
SQL
Conception UML
JavaScript
Microsoft SQL Server
Linux
Hibernate
Microsoft Windows
Java EE
Microsoft Word
Développement Android
Struts
CSS
Oracle
Microsoft Visio
PL/SQL

  • Malakoff Mederic Assurances - Responsable d'applications Contractualisation

    Informatique | PARIS 2019 - maintenant L'application e-contractualisation permet au groupe Malakoff Humanis leader dans le marché de l'assurance SANTE, PREVOYANCE et RETRAITE de gérer tout le processus de souscription à un nouveau contrat ou la mise en place d'un avenant pour un contrat existant jusqu'à la mise en gestion.

    - Rédaction des spécifications fonctionnelles

    - Suivi des anomalies

    - Chiffrage des demandes évolutives de l'application

    - Suivi des mises en production

    - Assistante aux utilisateurs du produit de contractualisation

    - Organiser et piloter des ateliers avec le métier

  • Ministère de l’Économie, des Finances et de la Relance (DGFIP) - Consultante Responsable fonctionnelle d'applications - EAI

    Informatique | PARIS 2018 - 2019 Dans le cadre de l'application en France de l'accord FATCA, la DGFiP a mis en œuvre un traitement « d'échange automatique d'informations » à des fins fiscales.
    L'application dénommé « EAI » a pour objectif de permettre une meilleure application des dispositions conventionnelles permettant des échanges automatiques d'informations à des fins fiscales notamment dans le cadre de l'Union européenne.
    Les données transmises ou reçues d'autres États et territoires dans le cadre d'instruments permettant des échanges automatiques de données pourront notamment être utilisées dans le cadre du contrôle de l'assiette des impôts et du recouvrement de ces derniers.

    - Rédaction des spécifications fonctionnelles

    - Tests fonctionnels de l'application

    - Rédaction des PV de recette

    - Assister les développeurs dans la compréhension du besoin des parties prenantes

    - Organiser et piloter des ateliers

    - Suivi des livraisons en PROD

  • Enedis - Proxy product Owner

    Informatique | PARIS 2017 - 2018 Proxy Product Owner

    Dans le cadre des travaux sur le portail LINCS, application web d’ENEDIS basée sur une architecture Apache/Tomcat (CMS Liferay 6.2) qui permet de visualiser les incidents sur le réseau, gérer les rendez-vous de pose des compteurs LINKY, consulter les données de consommation, les factures et les données contractuelles

    • Participation aux cérémonies Agiles scrum
    • Rédaction des users stories
    • Planification de la revue avec les parties prenantes
    • Assister l’équipe de développement sur l’estimation des users stories
    • Respect du Definition Of Done
    • Création du backlog produit
    • Support au tests fonctionnels du sprint
    • Participation à l’amélioration continue et au respect des objectifs de sprint

  • Efluid - Consultante Ingénieure en Technologies de l'Information

    Informatique | Paris 2016 - 2017 Concepteur / développeur en JAVA/J2EE au sein du groupe de développement des interfaces efluid/SI Clients :
    - Rédaction des documents de conception technique
    - Développement des interfaces efluid/SI Clients
    - Intervention sur la résolution d’événements de maintenance corrective et évolutive sur ces interfaces
    - Maintenance évolutive et corrective pour la partie éditeur efluid (consommation, relève, matériel…)

  • SFR - INGENIEURE ETUDES ET DEVELOPPEMENT EN JAVA/J2EE

    2015 - maintenant - Développer de nouveaux modules en JAVA/J2EE pour l'application PORTNUM. Cette dernière permet de gérer les demandes de portabilité de numéros fixes reçues de FRANCE TELECOM et des autres opérateurs locaux.

    - Effectuer la recette applicative

    - Correction des SPA (Système de Priorisation des Anomalies)

    - Effectuer des points d’avancement avec la cellule APNF (Association de Portabilité des Numéros
    Fixes) de France

    - Effectuer le reporting hebdomadaire, destiné au chef de projet

  • Viamedis - Consultante JAVA/J2EE

    2014 - maintenant - Mise en place de nouvelles fonctionnalités dans l’application de gestion de tiers payant, permettant l’automatisation des réclamations Hors prise en charge des professionnels de santé.

    - Mise en place de nouvelles fonctionnalités dans l’application de gestion de tiers payant, permettant l’automatisation du processus de gestion des factures en attente de paiement dont le statut est BAP-élevé (bon à payer mais dépassement du seuil autorisé).

    - Gestion des demandes d'évolutions faites par les clients Vcompose de VIAMEDIS ainsi que le traitement des anomalies. Responsable du fichier suivi et reporting hebdomadaire de l'équipe Vcompose, destiné au chef de projet.

    - Mise en place d’une solution permettant un contrôle des tarifs pratiqués par les professionnels de santé (PS) pour toutes les disciplines (Optique, Dentaire et Hospitalisation).


    - Rédaction des spécifications techniques détaillées (STD)

    - Rédaction des documents de livraison (Bons de livraison,…), destinés aux services d’intégration et de production.

  • Institut G4 : Responsable pôle MOA Projet dans le cadre des etudes avec un vrai client NOLEDGE - Directrice du pôle MOA

    2013 - 2014 Rédaction des spécifications fonctionnelles générales et détaillées
    - Suivi du développement du site E-Commerce
    - Réaliser la phase des recettes (interne et client)
    - Accompagner les utilisateurs du site web (rédaction de la documentation, animation des formations)
    - Animer les instances de pilotage (COPROJ + COPIL)

  • Institut G4 - Responsable base de données, Projet d'études : Réaliser un jeu casse brique sous ANDROID

    Marseille 2012 - 2013 Projet annuel dans le cadre des études : Réalisation d’un jeu casse brique sous ANDROÏD.
    Poste occupé : Responsable technique des bases de données. Rédaction des spécifications techniques, rédaction de la charte de codage

  • Addenda software - Assistante chef de projet Développement Gamme BAL JAVA/J2EE

    SURESNES 2012 - 2014 Ma mission est d'intervenir dans le développement en JAVA/J2EE des logiciels de la gamme BAL web à savoir :

    - Logiciel de gestion des achats hors production qui rationalise le cycle des commandes jusqu’au transfert en comptabilité.

    - Logiciel de gestion multi-parcs, BALparc gère tous types de parcs : mobilier, matériel, informatique, téléphonique, automobile, médical, audiovisuel, industriel, immobilier.

    - Logiciel BALstock, logiciel de gestion des stocks, d’inventaire des stocks et de réapprovisionnement

  • MJC Hérouville Saint Clair - Webmaster

    2012 - 2012 Stage de 2 mois à la MJC de Hérouville (Maison de la Jeunesse et de la Culture) à Hérouville Saint-Clair.

    Mise en place d’un site internet : réalisé avec le CMS JOOMLA, WAMP

  • NCI - Développeuse en JAVA/J2EE

    Saint-André-sur-Orne 2011 - 2011 Stage de 5 mois chez NCI (Normandie Conseil Informatique) à CAEN.

    - Mise en place d'un logiciel de saisie transport en JAVA/J2EE avec un minimum de contrôles et interrogations de poids. Ce logiciel permet l'impression d'un bordereau et d'une étiquette thermique.

  • SONATEL (SENEGAL) - Développeuse .NET

    2008 - 2008 Stage de 3 mois à la Société Nationale de Télécommunications (SONATEL) au SENEGAL.

    Mise en place d'une application de gestion des prospects du marché professionnel : développée avec le langage ASP, base de données utilisée SQL Serveur 2000, outil de développement DREAMWEAVER

