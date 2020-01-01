Bonjour,
Actuellement consultante en informatique, Je vous propose de mettre à profit mon expérience au service de votre entreprise.
Bien cordialement,
Astou DEMBA
Mes compétences :
Rédiger des spécifications fonctionnelles
MSproject
C
MySQL
XML
Microsoft Access
PMI
Microsoft Excel
PHP 5
ASP.NET
Joomla
JUnit
Merise
Méthode agile
SCRUM
SAFE
SQL
Conception UML
JavaScript
Microsoft SQL Server
Linux
Hibernate
Microsoft Windows
Java EE
Microsoft Word
Développement Android
Struts
CSS
Oracle
Microsoft Visio
PL/SQL
Pas de formation renseignée