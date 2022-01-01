Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Astrid BLANC
Ajouter
Astrid BLANC
Marseille
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
3SMARKETING
- Chargée d'étude
Marseille
2010 - 2017
Groupe Garella
- Assistante production
1993 - 2010
Formations
Soft Formation
Marseille
2017 - maintenant
Marie Curie
Marseille
1991 - 1993
BTS Industrie Habillement Option Productique
Réseau
Cédric BERNARD
Dieter HACK
Gérard BLANC
Julien GASPAR
Leo BONDIL
Marine SAMZUN
Mikael MASSON
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT
Zinah CAVALIER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z