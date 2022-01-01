Retail
Audrey ALAIN
Audrey ALAIN
PARIS
DA freelance
Entreprises
Pink design
- Designer graphique
2014 - maintenant
PARIS CALLING
- Designer graphique
PARIS
2014 - 2014
Place grand Public
- Designer graphique
2014 - 2014
Malherbe design
- Designer graphique
2014 - 2014
Dans tous les sens
- Gaphiste, assistante du directeur artistique
2012 - 2012
Cheeri
- Graphiste, assistante du directeur artistique
2012 - 2012
Formations
EPSAA École Professionnelle Supérieure D'Arts Graphiques Et D'Architecture De La Ville De Paris
Ivry Sur Seine
2009 - 2013
Conceptrice en communication visuelle
Réseau
Abdessamad EL HACHIMI
Alixe DELEUZE
Anne-Cécile BOULET
Camille LECOURBE
Camille ORTOLI
Dominique MOULON
Léna BOUSQUET
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT
Nicolas TICHIT
Pascal SARECOT
