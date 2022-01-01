Aurélia DEHEDIN

-
WPS Worldwide Payment Systems
- Account Manager
Seville
2013 - maintenant
- Account manager for hotel groups or central reservation office (Amadeus Linkhotel, Exclusive Hotels, Fastbooking, Louvre Hotels…)
- Worldwide user support by phone or e-mail
- Translation of documentation and presentation (from English/ Spanish to French)
- Responsible for a team of 4 people (interview, training and management)
- Collaboration in the improvement of the company’s portal
-
WORLDWIDE PAYMENT SYSTEMS - Seville, Spain
- Administrative Assistant (ABC+ Department)
2012 - 2013
* Participation in the launch of the project ABC+
* Prospecting new users
* User support in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) by phone or e-mail; along with information and training to use the system
* Administrative tasks related to the management of receipts and payments
* Collaboration in the improvement of the company’s portal
* Daily updating of the Database
* Translation of documentation and presentation (from English to French)
-
ELECTRONIC ARTS - Madrid, Spain
- Language Tester in Videogames
2011 - 2012
• Checking linguistic quality (i.e. French) of the localized products : translation from English, grammar and orthography
• Detecting and reporting localization bugs, software flaws and/or design issues and propose corrections to facilitate fixes
• Informing supervisors of any issue that may slow down or stop testing progress
-
HERTZ - Dublin, Irlande
- Member Care Centre Administrator
2010 - 2011
• Managing calls (80% from London, 20% from Paris,)
• Managing customer’s application: condition of their membership, validity of their documents (passport, driving license, utility bill, bank statement), assignation of their member access card
• Managing reservation: quotation, creation and modification
• Assistance for customer who experience difficulties with the utilization of their car rental
• Following-up the status of customers account: refund, driving credit, penalty or fine
• Following-up the fleet: organize schedule and advice manager when a vehicle needs to be checked (flat battery, puncture, cleanliness…)
-
HERTZ - Dublin, Ireland
- Service Administrator in the Roadside Assistance
2010 - 2010
• Reception of 30 to 50 French and English calls
• Assistance for customer who experience difficulties with their car rental due to breakdown, accident or their inability to drive the vehicle for any reason
• Contacts with mechanics, hertz agencies and licensees, taxi and hotel
• Registration of invoices
-
UPS - Dublin, Ireland
- Customer Service Agent
2008 - 2010
*Reception of 100 to 130 French, Belgian and Swiss calls
*Information next to customers about products, services, prices and delivery deadline
*Recording of international pick-up
*Inform customers about the tracking of their parcel
-
ASSOCIATION TELECOM BRETAGNE - Paris, France
- Office Executive
2007 - 2008
• Communication management : Alumni Yearbook (>5300 alumni), Phare Ouest journal (two editions per year), editing, publishing and management of a monthly newsletter
• Events organization : governing boards, general assemblies, discussion evenings, demonstrations, association stand holding among students (in Rennes and Brest)
• Employment assistance among students and alumni: interview simulations, résumé proofreading…
• External communication : canvassing and development of partnerships among enterprises
• Recruitment, formation and management of an assistant
• Daily association management : reception, supply management, billing, updating alumni database, updating and management of the Internet website
-
ANTON RESEARCH - Paris, France
- Administration and Recruitment Assistant
2004 - 2006
• In relation with the recruitment team : setting appointments, applications management, pre-selection of unsolicited applications, announcements diffusion, searching for profiles on specialized websites, sending personalized application reminders to applicants
• In relation with the commercial team : editing contracts, onvening interviews between applicants and clients
• Human resources : staff management (holyday follow-up, formations…), recruitment of an assistant and of an executive in charge of recruitment (sourcing, Phone preselection, Participation in job interviews)
• External communication : relations with the Grandes Ecoles (graduate engineering school) (SpeedNetWorking)
-
EVOLUTIONS - Paris, France
- Generalist Assistant
2003 - 2004
Daily firm management, coordination and follow-up of recruitment operations, updating and management of the database, relation with the Grandes Ecoles (graduate engineering school), updating the Internet website