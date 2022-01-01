Menu

Aurélia DEHEDIN

Seville

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Administration
Assistante
Conseil
Recrutement

Entreprises

  • WPS Worldwide Payment Systems - Account Manager

    Seville 2013 - maintenant - Account manager for hotel groups or central reservation office (Amadeus Linkhotel, Exclusive Hotels, Fastbooking, Louvre Hotels…)
    - Worldwide user support by phone or e-mail
    - Translation of documentation and presentation (from English/ Spanish to French)
    - Responsible for a team of 4 people (interview, training and management)
    - Collaboration in the improvement of the company’s portal

  • WORLDWIDE PAYMENT SYSTEMS - Seville, Spain - Administrative Assistant (ABC+ Department)

    2012 - 2013 * Participation in the launch of the project ABC+
    * Prospecting new users
    * User support in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) by phone or e-mail; along with information and training to use the system
    * Administrative tasks related to the management of receipts and payments
    * Collaboration in the improvement of the company’s portal
    * Daily updating of the Database
    * Translation of documentation and presentation (from English to French)

  • ELECTRONIC ARTS - Madrid, Spain - Language Tester in Videogames

    2011 - 2012 • Checking linguistic quality (i.e. French) of the localized products : translation from English, grammar and orthography
    • Detecting and reporting localization bugs, software flaws and/or design issues and propose corrections to facilitate fixes
    • Informing supervisors of any issue that may slow down or stop testing progress

  • HERTZ - Dublin, Irlande - Member Care Centre Administrator

    2010 - 2011 • Managing calls (80% from London, 20% from Paris,)
    • Managing customer’s application: condition of their membership, validity of their documents (passport, driving license, utility bill, bank statement), assignation of their member access card
    • Managing reservation: quotation, creation and modification
    • Assistance for customer who experience difficulties with the utilization of their car rental
    • Following-up the status of customers account: refund, driving credit, penalty or fine
    • Following-up the fleet: organize schedule and advice manager when a vehicle needs to be checked (flat battery, puncture, cleanliness…)

  • HERTZ - Dublin, Ireland - Service Administrator in the Roadside Assistance

    2010 - 2010 • Reception of 30 to 50 French and English calls
    • Assistance for customer who experience difficulties with their car rental due to breakdown, accident or their inability to drive the vehicle for any reason
    • Contacts with mechanics, hertz agencies and licensees, taxi and hotel
    • Registration of invoices

  • UPS - Dublin, Ireland - Customer Service Agent

    2008 - 2010 *Reception of 100 to 130 French, Belgian and Swiss calls
    *Information next to customers about products, services, prices and delivery deadline
    *Recording of international pick-up
    *Inform customers about the tracking of their parcel

  • ASSOCIATION TELECOM BRETAGNE - Paris, France - Office Executive

    2007 - 2008 • Communication management : Alumni Yearbook (>5300 alumni), Phare Ouest journal (two editions per year), editing, publishing and management of a monthly newsletter
    • Events organization : governing boards, general assemblies, discussion evenings, demonstrations, association stand holding among students (in Rennes and Brest)
    • Employment assistance among students and alumni: interview simulations, résumé proofreading…
    • External communication : canvassing and development of partnerships among enterprises
    • Recruitment, formation and management of an assistant
    • Daily association management : reception, supply management, billing, updating alumni database, updating and management of the Internet website

  • ANTON RESEARCH - Paris, France - Administration and Recruitment Assistant

    2004 - 2006 • In relation with the recruitment team : setting appointments, applications management, pre-selection of unsolicited applications, announcements diffusion, searching for profiles on specialized websites, sending personalized application reminders to applicants
    • In relation with the commercial team : editing contracts, onvening interviews between applicants and clients
    • Human resources : staff management (holyday follow-up, formations…), recruitment of an assistant and of an executive in charge of recruitment (sourcing, Phone preselection, Participation in job interviews)
    • External communication : relations with the Grandes Ecoles (graduate engineering school) (SpeedNetWorking)

  • EVOLUTIONS - Paris, France - Generalist Assistant

    2003 - 2004 Daily firm management, coordination and follow-up of recruitment operations, updating and management of the database, relation with the Grandes Ecoles (graduate engineering school), updating the Internet website

