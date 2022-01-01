Aurélia RASCH

MASSY2008 - maintenantCustomer Project Manager for France Telecom and Orange France Projects, including Network Integration, Network roll-out and services.
My mission is to ensure project execution and achievement thanks to project scheduling, supply chain supervision and technical team management (i.e hardware installation, I&V (Integration&Validation), System or architecture studies, roll-out, consulting).
CPM is also involved Program Steering committees and financial responsabilities. CPM is in charge of financial follow-up and has to ensure margins, project profitability and contract fulfillment.
Thanks to nearby relationship with the customer and a project execution experience, I participate to commercial activities as quotation and proposal.
Ericsson France
- Core Network Engineer - Technical Coordinator