Aurélia RASCH

MASSY

Mes compétences :
Architecture
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Ericsson France - Customer Project Manager

    MASSY 2008 - maintenant Customer Project Manager for France Telecom and Orange France Projects, including Network Integration, Network roll-out and services.

    My mission is to ensure project execution and achievement thanks to project scheduling, supply chain supervision and technical team management (i.e hardware installation, I&V (Integration&Validation), System or architecture studies, roll-out, consulting).
    CPM is also involved Program Steering committees and financial responsabilities. CPM is in charge of financial follow-up and has to ensure margins, project profitability and contract fulfillment.

    Thanks to nearby relationship with the customer and a project execution experience, I participate to commercial activities as quotation and proposal.

  • Ericsson France - Core Network Engineer - Technical Coordinator

    MASSY 2006 - 2008

Formations

  • CNAM

    Paris 2002 - 2006

  • IUT Ville D Avray (Ville D'Avray)

    Ville D'Avray 2000 - 2002 geii

