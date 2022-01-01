Menu

Aurélie ADENOT

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

With extensive experience in managing large projects, marketing and promotions I am seeking a role in International Business / Sales / Business Development, which will make use of my passions and education to date along with my ability to relate with people from different cultures and backgrounds and build solid professional relationships.

Mes compétences :
Aircraft
Financial expenses analysis
Used language skills
Project Management
Lottery Management
Budget Management
Business Process Management

Entreprises

  • Night For Life - Volunteer

    2013 - maintenant Music Festival in partnership with the League against the Cancer
    Manage the VIP section and welcome guests

  • Paradisio - Event Organizer

    2013 - 2013 Organisation of “Amneville Summer Party” / A restaurant located in 5 cities in France and employing around 200 employees decided to organise, in partnership with the Amneville’s Council, a summer party for families who can’t offer them vacation
    • Interviewed and recruited 20 members of staff for the three day event
    • Managed 30 employees across various functions
    • Managed the whole process of gaining agreement and permission from the local Council to stage the event
    • As part of the publicity I gave regular interviews with the local TV and print media outlets
    • Sourced companies to provide attractions, music group and professional material
    • Managed the food stock for the three days
    • Worked closely with police, and other emergency services
    • Throughout the event I had to manage the various situations to ensure standards of health and safety as well as the general operational delivery of a successful event.
    • Created and managed the lottery to raise funds.

  • Casimir & Co restaurant in New York - Hostess

    2013 - 2013 The newest outpost of the Lower East Side's Casimir sits in an adorable townhouse and serves hearty.
    Hired into a newly created role where I had to define the role and internal structure as well as deliver the required standards of service.

    • Oversaw and planned the opening of the new restaurant
    • Making use of my language skills to look after clients from various backgrounds
    • Hosting VIP clients
    • Management of the reservations and software for a crowded opening
    • Supervision of the service with a team of 10 people delivering consistent high standards and helping to build the reputation of the restaurant.

  • CIPF Codipal - Marketing Assistant

    2012 - 2012 The company produces and distributes its own brands including Casa Azzurra (leading Italian grated before Galbani), Les Fromagers de Ste Colombe (Savoie cheese, Saint Marcellin...) Les Fromagers de St Omer. Last year, the company realized a turnover of € 105 million, of which more than half comes from the sale of Italian cheeses

    • Active participation in the management meetings to define the marketing plans in short and medium term
    • Recommendations and monitoring of the appointments and schedule of the sales force
    • Development of tools to monitor the operations implemented by the commercial force in stores
    • Analysis and monitoring of sales statistics
    • Operations analysis to the current and previous year to define the action plan for the next year
    • Costs analysis for the campaign launch of the brand Ste Colombe in October

  • Global Jet Luxembourg - Documentation Assistant

    2011 - 2011 Global Jet is an undisputed leader in business aviation, chartering a flight or managing Jets. The company evolves in an environment where nothing is left to chance. Offering the best is the core of their business.

    • Updating aircraft flight documentation in relation with the aircrew

  • Global Jet Luxembourg - Accounting Intern

    2010 - 2010 Global Jet is an undisputed leader in business aviation, chartering a flight or managing Jets. The company evolves in an environment where nothing is left to chance. Offering the best is the core of their business.

    • Expenditure management of aircrew
    • Management of budgets related to business expenses
    • Financial analysis

Formations

