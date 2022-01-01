Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Aurélie ALEOBERT
Ajouter
Aurélie ALEOBERT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
formation
- Assistante en communication
2002 - maintenant
Centre de formation
- Assistante en communication
2001 - maintenant
Formations
IUT Valence - UPMF Grenoble II
Valence
2008 - 2009
Réseau
Quentin SIMON