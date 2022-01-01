Aurélie AUTRAN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Expert en recrutement chez H&R Recrutement
H&R is a recruitment firm dedicated to research, evaluation and selection of middle management and operational profiles in France and abroad. We are a leader in several sectors such as :
Luxe (palace, gastronomic, stores, caterer …)
Hotel and catering industry (business, resorts…)
Food and beverage industry (stuted, gastronomic, commercial, institutional restoration)
Food processing industry (research and development….)
Tourism
Our assets :
A qualified consultant team with a floor experience.
A perfect comprehension of clients’ needs.
An innovative recruitment process based on Ad-Men.
A Web-tracking on Viadeo, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
A quick execution, and short deadlines.
A strict control and verification of the candidates’ professional references, work certificates and salary slipes.
A privileged contact with the profession and schools (such as Savignac)
A personalized follow up of the candidates and their integration.
A relationship based on confidence and loyalty.
