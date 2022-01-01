Aurélie AUTRAN

Expert en recrutement chez H&R Recrutement



H&R is a recruitment firm dedicated to research, evaluation and selection of middle management and operational profiles in France and abroad. We are a leader in several sectors such as :

Luxe (palace, gastronomic, stores, caterer …)

Hotel and catering industry (business, resorts…)

Food and beverage industry (stuted, gastronomic, commercial, institutional restoration)

Food processing industry (research and development….)

Tourism

Our assets :

A qualified consultant team with a floor experience.

A perfect comprehension of clients’ needs.

An innovative recruitment process based on Ad-Men.

A Web-tracking on Viadeo, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

A quick execution, and short deadlines.

A strict control and verification of the candidates’ professional references, work certificates and salary slipes.

A privileged contact with the profession and schools (such as Savignac)

A personalized follow up of the candidates and their integration.

A relationship based on confidence and loyalty.



