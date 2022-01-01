Translator DE / EN / RU > FR



Hi, I'm Aurélie Bartholomée. I live in Brussels, Belgium, and I'm currently studying there.

I'm indeed a master student in multidisciplinary translation and international relations.



I've always been attracted to languages. Daughter of two doctors, I first looked at languages as a hobby, and wanted to be a psychiatrist. But after a few months, I realized that my interest for languages was, in fact, a real passion, when my interest for everything that had to do with medicine was just curiosity.



I took off and decided to improve my English in New Zealand. I followed normal English classes in Auckland 3 months, and then intensive English classes in Queenstown, also for 3 months. My goal was to come back with the CAE (Cambridge English Level 2 Certificate in ESOL International - Advanced). And I achieved it. I then spent 1 month traveling across New Zealand and had a marvelous time.

It became clear that I needed a carrier that was related to languages. I made my researches, and fell in love with translation. I visited my soon-to-be university, asked questions to students there, and I was astonished by all the possibilities these studies could offer me.



The last step was to choose my working languages. Which was really hard, because you only get to choose two, and there are so many ! I hesitated between Italian, Arabic, Dutch, German, Russian, and, of course, English. But in the end, the choice was made by my heart : I chose to study German and Russian.

My family and friends would ask me why I didn't choose English or Dutch (, that I studied for 12 years), as I already had qualifications. Well, in my opinion, university is made for us to learn something. I'm not saying I know "everything" about the English language - not at all. But I knew very little about German and Russian, and I wanted to dig deeper, to add new languages to my portfolio, to be able to communicate with more people.



I am now more than happy with my choices : it allowed me to travel to Russia for 5 months last year, getting to know the country, the people, their habits. This summer, I'm going in Germany for 2 weeks, to practice. And, in September, I'm going back to Russia, for an internship I was really lucky to be offered by my university.

And I can't wait to become the translator I was aiming to be 4 years ago. I've learned so much, and I still have so much to learn. I'm translating, transcripting and subtitling for TED, Wikitongues and Captions Requested on Amara, and I find it absolutely exciting. I want to be a working part of the translation world.



You might think "Well, she has a bachelor, still have a year and a half of studying. She doesn't have the experience yet."

I can't disagree with you, but I want to add a detail to your thinking : "I don't have professional experience yet". Because during my studies, I translated tons of texts about very various subjects. From petrol and gaz to biodynamic wine, from party programmes to hikes in Moselle (Germany), I had the chance to expand my knowledges. That's why I think that my education fills the "lack of professional experience", and that, with my actual volunteer work, the day I will launch in the freelance translation world, I will totally fit in.



Until that day comes, if you need a translation and you don't feel like lending your work to a big translation agency, feel free to contact me !

I will be more than happy to help you !



Find me on LinkedIn too :

https://www.linkedin.com/in/aurélie-bartholomée/



Mes compétences :

CAE

Gaz naturel

Russe / русский язык

Pétrole

Anglais / English

Allemand / Deutsch

Postédition

Travail en équipe

SDL

Enseignement

Multiterm

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Droit international et européen

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Office

Droit international et de l’Union européenne

Droit international

Relations internationales

Localisation

Linguistique

Correction orthographique

Relecture / corrections

Édition

Traduction allemand français

Traduction économique

Traduction russe français

Traduction anglais français

Traduction

Ecologie

Développement durable

Environnement

Stock Control

Medical Devices