Aurélie BASTARDIE

BOUYGUES BATIMENT INTERNATIONAL, filiale de BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION
- Site Engineer Training
2014 - 2014
Construction of the New Passenger Terminal of Zagreb International Airport, CROATIA. MZLZ concession project.
- Tendering hard and soft floor finishes
- Preparation masonry and drywall partitions
- Tendering hard wall finishes
- Updating subcontractor offer ( Boiler room / Fixed bridge link )
- Following site progress ( structural concrete works : footings/ tie and foundation beams/ wall kickers/ walls/ simple and double height columns/ adhesive post-tensioning slab; reinforcement checking)
- Learning Croatian technical words for site; mastery on site.
BREZILLON, filiale de BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION
- Stage Conduite de Travaux
2013 - 2013
Chantier de Reconstruction de l'Atelier de Maintenance des Trains de la ligne 9, Boulogne-Billancourt; dans le cadre du Projet du Grand Paris, FRANCE.
- Coordinatrice Qualité, Sécurité et Environnement
- Suivi Gros-Oeuvre et suivi financier préfabriquant béton
-Consultation Maçonnerie et Plâtrerie, remise à jour d'offre
- Gestion logistique chantier et plannings-grues.
CBC, filiale de VINCI CONSTRUCTION
- Stage ouvrier
2012 - 2012
Chantier de démolition/reconstruction/réhabilitation de la Médiathèque de la Photographie et du Patrimoine de Charenton-le-Pont, FRANCE.
- Préparation chantier
- Implantation pieux de fondation
- Coffrage planchers et fenêtres.