Aurélie BASTARDIE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • BOUYGUES BATIMENT INTERNATIONAL, filiale de BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION - Site Engineer Training

    2014 - 2014
    Construction of the New Passenger Terminal of Zagreb International Airport, CROATIA. MZLZ concession project.

    - Tendering hard and soft floor finishes
    - Preparation masonry and drywall partitions
    - Tendering hard wall finishes
    - Updating subcontractor offer ( Boiler room / Fixed bridge link )
    - Following site progress ( structural concrete works : footings/ tie and foundation beams/ wall kickers/ walls/ simple and double height columns/ adhesive post-tensioning slab; reinforcement checking)
    - Learning Croatian technical words for site; mastery on site.

  • BREZILLON, filiale de BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION - Stage Conduite de Travaux

    2013 - 2013 Chantier de Reconstruction de l'Atelier de Maintenance des Trains de la ligne 9, Boulogne-Billancourt; dans le cadre du Projet du Grand Paris, FRANCE.

    - Coordinatrice Qualité, Sécurité et Environnement
    - Suivi Gros-Oeuvre et suivi financier préfabriquant béton
    -Consultation Maçonnerie et Plâtrerie, remise à jour d'offre
    - Gestion logistique chantier et plannings-grues.

  • CBC, filiale de VINCI CONSTRUCTION - Stage ouvrier

    2012 - 2012 Chantier de démolition/reconstruction/réhabilitation de la Médiathèque de la Photographie et du Patrimoine de Charenton-le-Pont, FRANCE.

    - Préparation chantier
    - Implantation pieux de fondation
    - Coffrage planchers et fenêtres.

Formations

  • Szent Istvàn University-Ybl Miklós School Of Architecture

    Budapest 2015 - 2015 Study program :
    Nearly zero energy buildings / Sewerage systems / Urban flood management / Water supply / Technical informatics / Technical and advanced English / Hungarian course.

  • ESITC Cachan

    Cachan 2011 - maintenant Diplôme d'Ingénieur Travaux de la Construction

    Diplôme d'Ingénieur dans les Travaux de la Construction.

    Semestre à l'Université de Génie Civil et d'Architecture Ybl Miklos de Budapest (Hongrie).

