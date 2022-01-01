Menu

Aurelie BIEWESCH

PORT ELIZABETH

En résumé

I am a graphic designer, 10 years experienced in graphic design and specialized in Arts and Culture communication. I am graduated from Les Gobelins (Paris) and skilled in identity design, editing, webdesign, packaging, environmental design, illustrating, photography, copywriting and more. I have been working in Paris, New York City, Seychelles and in South Africa.

Feel free to visit my portfolio online: http://www.coroflot.com/aureliebiewesch

Mes compétences :
Advertising
Culture
Design
Editing
Graphic Design
Graphisme
Packaging
Photography
Webdesign

Entreprises

  • Post Office studio - Freelance graphic designer

    2012 - maintenant

  • Le Parvis scène nationale Tarbes Pyrénées - Information officer / Graphic designer

    2011 - maintenant

  • Alliance Française de Port Elizabeth (Afrique du Sud) - Cultural Coordinator

    2009 - 2011

  • "Lomographic Itineraries" touring in 6 Alliance Francaise of South Africa - Photography Exhibition

    2008 - 2009 Can Art be found in imperfection and unexpected ?
    Aurélie Biewesch, photographer, who is a graphic designer, went to the "4 corners of the globe" to search for the authenticity of diverse cultures through the viewfinder of her cameras.

    From this passion for the poor-quality photo, more commonly known as "lomography", intense snapshots both in contrast and colour were born. Her faulty camera bodies encourage instinctive and spontaneous usage. From these come incidents of light, halos, superimposition, unexpected colours… These results counter the pixel perfect, banal photos without soul that the big photographic companies attempt to sell us.

    An idea that the graphic designer has always wanted to flee. Whether portraits, landscapes or architecture, Aurelie’s lomographies are made up of print textures and graphic matter reinforced by a development technique called “crossed processing”.

    The proximity of her subjects and the type of camera that she used, such as the Polaroïd, allowed her to live and to capture strong moments of exchange, amongst others with the Malgassy population. For the rest, she trusts her instinct and her sharp graphic designer’s eye. From Paris to Madagascar passing by the Seychelles, Tokyo, New York and South Africa, Aurélie invites you to join her on an interactive trip with her exhibition “Lomographic Itineraries”.

  • Various design and advertising agencies from South Africa - Freelance Graphic Designer

    2008 - 2009

  • Alliance Francaise in Seychelles - Graphiste chargee de mission culturelle

    2006 - 2008 Graphic designer in charge of cultural mission at Alliance Française in Seychelles (Victoria-Mahe Island). In charge of communication for Alliance Française and for the events promoted by the French Embassy : print, web and media (newspapers, television, radio).
    In charge of the cultural program for Alliance Française : exhibitions, concerts, conferences, parties... In charge of organisation for cultural events. Part of different jury in relation with graphic design (School of Visual Art, design competitions...). Art direction for a regional photography project exhibition. Radio animator for a french monthly musical program on the local radio (Paradise FM).

  • Duplexlab and Popstick - Freelance Graphic Designer

    2005 - 2006 Freelance graphic designer for Duplexlab, graphic design studio,
    and Popstick, web architecture agency in New York. Print and web projects.

  • Studio Impresarios - Graphiste stagiaire

    PARIS 2001 - 2001

  • Luciole (Paris) - Graphic Designer / Junior Art Director

    2001 - 2005 Design and art direction on various mediums :
    editing, visual identity, packaging, environmental design, webdesign, illustrating...

Formations

Réseau