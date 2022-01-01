Retail
Aurelie BLANCHARD
Ajouter
Aurelie BLANCHARD
Saint Ouen
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Stock Control
Merchandising
Entreprises
Celio
- Directrice
Saint Ouen
2013 - maintenant
Celio Nice centre
- Directrice de magasin chez Celio Antibes
2013 - 2017
2017 à ce jours - 2013-2017 -Directrice de magasin chez
Celio
- Adjointe
Saint Ouen
2011 - 2013
Celio
- Adjointe
Saint Ouen
2010 - 2011
BIZZBEE à DOUAI
- Adjointe
2005 - 2010
DOUAI
- Vendeuse
2004 - 2005
Promod à DOUAI
- Vendeuse
2003 - 2004
CITYSPORT
- Responsable textile
2001 - 2003
ANTIBES
-Gestion d'une équipe de vente
-Gestion des stocks Merchandising...
DOUAI
- Réceptionniste
1998 - 1999
Le Volubilis à DOUAI
Formations
Lycée La Sagesse
Cambrai
1998 - 2000
Bac
Réseau
Arnaud PAEMELAERE
Frédéric IZACARD
Karine DREYER