Menu

Aurélie BULOT

Villers Cotterets

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Audi Premium Métropole - Comptable

    Villers Cotterets 2013 - maintenant

  • Auchan - Stage Assistante Controle de Gestion

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2009 - 2009

  • GGBA - Comptable

    2009 - 2013

Formations

Réseau