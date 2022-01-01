Retail
Aurélie BULOT
Aurélie BULOT
Villers Cotterets
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Audi Premium Métropole
- Comptable
Villers Cotterets
2013 - maintenant
Auchan
- Stage Assistante Controle de Gestion
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2009 - 2009
GGBA
- Comptable
2009 - 2013
Formations
Université Littoral Master CCA
Boulogne Sur Mer
2007 - 2009
MASTER CCA
Université Littoral
Boulogne Sur Mer
2006 - 2007
LICENCE CCA
IUT DE LENS
Lens
2005 - 2006
DUT GEA
Université Littoral GACO
Longuenesse St Omer
2003 - 2005
DUT GACO
Lycée Vauban
Aire Sur La Lys
2002 - 2003
BAC STT ACC
Bac STT ACC
Réseau
Amandine CLERBOUT
Catherine MAES
Daphne ORENGE
Edouard CHRETIEN
Laurence DARRAS
Laurie DESCHILDRE
Morgane MUNIER
Pamela DEMOERSMAN
Sabrina MAIRESSE
Sébastien ROBERT