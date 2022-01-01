Aurélie CATARINO

International profile and committed to the missions entrusted to me: several marketing roles in Italy, 7 years of professional experience in France as a supply chain coordinator, in 2015 selected by the internationally renowned artist Jorge Pardo to transfer his design office from Los Angeles to Mexico. I accepted to step out of my "comfort zone" and take up this challenge by assuming the major roles of Administrator and Project Manager within his studio.
Today determined to fulfill new challenges in Europe.
Mes compétences :
Optimisation des process
Relations internationales
Travail en équipe
Esprit analytique
Analyse de données
Flexibilité
Gestion des stocks
Relation fournisseurs
Gestion de projet
Organisation
Approvisionnement et achats
Logistique
Diplomatie
Gestion de la relation client