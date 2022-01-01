Menu

Aurélie CATARINO

ORLY VILLE

En résumé

International profile and committed to the missions entrusted to me: several marketing roles in Italy, 7 years of professional experience in France as a supply chain coordinator, in 2015 selected by the internationally renowned artist Jorge Pardo to transfer his design office from Los Angeles to Mexico. I accepted to step out of my "comfort zone" and take up this challenge by assuming the major roles of Administrator and Project Manager within his studio.
Today determined to fulfill new challenges in Europe.

Mes compétences :
Optimisation des process
Relations internationales
Travail en équipe
Esprit analytique
Analyse de données
Flexibilité
Gestion des stocks
Relation fournisseurs
Gestion de projet
Organisation
Approvisionnement et achats
Logistique
Diplomatie
Gestion de la relation client

Entreprises

  • JPS - Administration & Project Manager

    2015 - maintenant • Contact of art galleries & international clients : management of calendars, writing of press releases, follow-up of the entire design process to the delivery of works (supplier relations, portfolio analysis, production quality control, logistics organization, follow-up)

    • Management : anticipation of needs, resolution of administrative and operational issues, coordination between teams & architects to meet deadlines for all projects at L.A, New York, Miami, Cologne, Venice, London, Arles

    • Tools development for the project of Arles : for the realization of 5000m ² of unique soils with 11 different forms of ceramics and 18 possibilities of colors, I built the Excel file of computation which made it possible to determine, function of the motives imagined by the architects, the quantities to be manufactured and then optimize the working time on this large-scale project (more than one million pieces of ceramic were ordered and made to measure)

  • CARRIER - Supply Chain Coordinator

    Montluel 2007 - 2014 • Main contact with the factories implemented in Czech Republic, Hungary and Italy, in charge of the whole planning production process to achieve a high level of on-time delivery performance : reduced from 6 to 4 weeks’ delivery time to customer with same quality product

    • Constant interaction with Sales & Order desk to get updated information on real needs and negotiate with factories to move production : 90% of the demands accepted, flexibility of the company increased

    • Working closely with the Logistic department and maintaining permanent communication to respect loading deadlines

    • Portfolio update and analysis of the backlog order : decreased the company stock from 60% in 6 years with huge reduction cost

    • Stock analysis : goods reallocated under 3 months’ time latest

  • Sismed - Marketing & International Liaison

    2005 - 2005 6-month internship as a Marketing Assistant & International Liaison – Italy :

    • Prospection : developed business in all South of Italy with participation in bids offers

    • Execution and administration of market studies including analysis and statistics

    • Business analysis and results for the Cefaly account (supplier)

  • Nouveau Monde Ddb - Operational Marketing Assistant

    Paris 2003 - 2003 3-month internship at DDB Luxe, Operational Marketing - Paris, France :

    • Field Operator management : facilitator contacts, creation and synchronization of schedules at national level

    • Reports promotional campaigns : analysis and sales results communicated to customers (luxury cosmetics)

Formations

