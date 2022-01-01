Aurélie CATARINO

International profile and committed to the missions entrusted to me: several marketing roles in Italy, 7 years of professional experience in France as a supply chain coordinator, in 2015 selected by the internationally renowned artist Jorge Pardo to transfer his design office from Los Angeles to Mexico. I accepted to step out of my "comfort zone" and take up this challenge by assuming the major roles of Administrator and Project Manager within his studio.

Today determined to fulfill new challenges in Europe.



Mes compétences :

Optimisation des process

Relations internationales

Travail en équipe

Esprit analytique

Analyse de données

Flexibilité

Gestion des stocks

Relation fournisseurs

Gestion de projet

Organisation

Approvisionnement et achats

Logistique

Diplomatie

Gestion de la relation client