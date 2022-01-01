Menu

Aurelie CONSTANT KEIME

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Shopping Experience
Gestion de projet
Décoration
Architecture

Entreprises

  • DECODEUSE - Chef d'entreprise

    2015 - maintenant • Conseil en décoration, mobilier, agencement, aménagement intérieur
    • Elaboration et négociation de devis
    • Suivi de travaux
    • Appartements, maisons, bureaux, restaurants, boutiques, hôtels

    www.decodeuseparis.com
    www.instagram.com/decodeuse
    www.facebook.com/decodeuse

  • L'Occitane - EMEA Spas - Marketing and Sales Director

    Paris 2013 - 2015 • Prospection – In collaboration with affiliates or distributors, search for new spa locations (for Spas & Petit Spas owned by the brand) or new 5* hotel partners (for Hotel Spas), Negotiations, Opening plans
    • Business development – Supervision of the activity (20 Spas in 10 countries), Analysis of sales/KPIs, Budgets/P&L, Management of stocks/deliveries
    • Marketing – Elaboration of the offer for each Spa (menu of treatments, merchandising/interior design, trainings of the therapists), Development of marketing and communication tools (including cross-marketing with L’OCCITANE stores, PR, websites, CRM, Facebook) and monitoring of local actions, to maximize exposure and revenues
    • Working language: French & English

  • L'Occitane - International Learning & Development - Director

    Paris 2010 - 2013 • Training strategy - definition of the international training strategy for the shop associates in the 1200 owned-stores of the brand, located in 90 countries, launch of the Académie L’OCCITANE, elaboration of the training tools including e-learning, coordination of the training managers worldwide
    • Product launch strategy - definition with International Marketing of the positioning and selling strategy of the new products and ranges
    • Shopping experience – definition of the L’OCCITANE in-store customer experience, development of services and tools with International Merchandising & Concept, monitoring of results with mystery shopping surveys
    • Customer service – creation of the team, support of 40 000 customers per year (calls, e-mails, chat, Facebook, blogs), definition of customer service KPIs, nominated 3rd best cosmetics company for online customer service Trophées Qualiweb France 2013
    • Management of 20 people / Working language: French & English

  • L'Occitane - Operational Learning & Development - Europe Manager

    Paris 2009 - 2010 • Definition of the retail and wholesale training plans for France, Germany, Benelux, Switzerland, Italy and Spain
    • Organization of all the trainings in Europe (6 000 people trained per year, 5 languages)
    • Monitoring of the impact of trainings

  • L'Occitane - International Marketing - Product Manager

    Paris 2005 - 2009 • Definition of development plans for Fragrance, Skincare and Prospective ranges
    • Management of new product development in collaboration with the factory
    • Analysis of the performance of ranges (sales, margins, loyalty)
    • Management of several cross-departments projects

  • L'Oréal - Operational Marketing - Trainee

    PARIS 2004 - 2004 • Participation in the launch of new RALPH LAUREN and ARMANI fragrances: forecasts and analysis of sales, development of training tools, gwp, media
    • Participation in the opening of points of sale for the ARMANI makeup: merchandising, animation
    • Marketing studies: competition benchmark

  • Roland Berger - Strategy Consulting - Trainee

    Paris 2002 - 2002

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau