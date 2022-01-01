Aurelie CONSTANT KEIME

-
DECODEUSE
- Chef d'entreprise
2015 - maintenant
• Conseil en décoration, mobilier, agencement, aménagement intérieur
• Elaboration et négociation de devis
• Suivi de travaux
• Appartements, maisons, bureaux, restaurants, boutiques, hôtels
www.decodeuseparis.com
www.instagram.com/decodeuse
www.facebook.com/decodeuse
-
L'Occitane
- EMEA Spas - Marketing and Sales Director
Paris
2013 - 2015
• Prospection – In collaboration with affiliates or distributors, search for new spa locations (for Spas & Petit Spas owned by the brand) or new 5* hotel partners (for Hotel Spas), Negotiations, Opening plans
• Business development – Supervision of the activity (20 Spas in 10 countries), Analysis of sales/KPIs, Budgets/P&L, Management of stocks/deliveries
• Marketing – Elaboration of the offer for each Spa (menu of treatments, merchandising/interior design, trainings of the therapists), Development of marketing and communication tools (including cross-marketing with L’OCCITANE stores, PR, websites, CRM, Facebook) and monitoring of local actions, to maximize exposure and revenues
• Working language: French & English
-
L'Occitane
- International Learning & Development - Director
Paris
2010 - 2013
• Training strategy - definition of the international training strategy for the shop associates in the 1200 owned-stores of the brand, located in 90 countries, launch of the Académie L’OCCITANE, elaboration of the training tools including e-learning, coordination of the training managers worldwide
• Product launch strategy - definition with International Marketing of the positioning and selling strategy of the new products and ranges
• Shopping experience – definition of the L’OCCITANE in-store customer experience, development of services and tools with International Merchandising & Concept, monitoring of results with mystery shopping surveys
• Customer service – creation of the team, support of 40 000 customers per year (calls, e-mails, chat, Facebook, blogs), definition of customer service KPIs, nominated 3rd best cosmetics company for online customer service Trophées Qualiweb France 2013
• Management of 20 people / Working language: French & English
-
L'Occitane
- Operational Learning & Development - Europe Manager
Paris
2009 - 2010
• Definition of the retail and wholesale training plans for France, Germany, Benelux, Switzerland, Italy and Spain
• Organization of all the trainings in Europe (6 000 people trained per year, 5 languages)
• Monitoring of the impact of trainings
-
L'Occitane
- International Marketing - Product Manager
Paris
2005 - 2009
• Definition of development plans for Fragrance, Skincare and Prospective ranges
• Management of new product development in collaboration with the factory
• Analysis of the performance of ranges (sales, margins, loyalty)
• Management of several cross-departments projects
-
L'Oréal
- Operational Marketing - Trainee
PARIS
2004 - 2004
• Participation in the launch of new RALPH LAUREN and ARMANI fragrances: forecasts and analysis of sales, development of training tools, gwp, media
• Participation in the opening of points of sale for the ARMANI makeup: merchandising, animation
• Marketing studies: competition benchmark
-
Roland Berger
- Strategy Consulting - Trainee
Paris
2002 - 2002