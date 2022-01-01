Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Aurelie HOMBERT (LEMAIRE )
Ajouter
Aurelie HOMBERT (LEMAIRE )
TERGNIER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sogapex
- Comptable
2017 - maintenant
Comptable agricole
CDER
- Assistante comptable
2013 - 2017
spécialité agricole
Continental
- Collaboratrice comptabilité générale
Toulouse
2011 - 2013
Formations
IAE D'Amiens
Amiens
2015 - 2017
Master CCA
En alternance.
IEG
Saint Quentin
2013 - 2015
DCG
En alternance.
Lycée Jean Calvin
Noyon
2011 - 2013
BTS CGO
En alternance.
Réseau
Olivier KREIN GERMAIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z