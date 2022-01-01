Aurélie MAGNY

Nova Relocation
- Support Relocation Consultant
2008 - 2008
SIRVA provides relocation and moving solutions to consumers, corporations and governments, moving more than 1,000 families every day in more than 175 countries around the world. They stand on the relocation Industry.
- Understanding of all aspects of client’s international services as well as Programs. Therefore, supporting the Client’s High Touch Service Delivery Model to ensure everything and every player are in compliance.
- I oversee departure services, destination Services, home rental assistance, furniture rental, settling-in services, and school search, according to the different types of assignments.
- I coordinate with global suppliers to ensure quality services and services satisfaction for the Client.