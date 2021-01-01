Menu

Auriol NICOLAS

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CMIE CONSEILS - Responsable Développement

    2017 - maintenant

  • SFERE BM - Chargé de communication

    Revel 2013 - 2017 Communication Produits et Corporate
    Print
    Multimédia
    Événementiel

  • PORTEO - Consultant en Communication

    ALBI 2012 - 2013 Conseil et services en Communication

  • Conseil Général de Tarn-et-Garonne - Responsable Communication

    2011 - 2012

  • Mutualité Française Haute-Garonne - Responsable Communication

    Paris 2005 - 2011

Formations

Réseau