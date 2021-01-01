Menu

Aurore DELABROUSSE

London

En résumé

I am a multidisciplinar creative designer focused on brand storytelling.

I create memorable experiences and build brand stories across multiple touchpoints: secondary packaging, windows displays and immersive branded environment.

For the past 7 years I have enjoyed a varied background in the design industry from packaging design to brand environment. I have worked for luxury brands as well as FMCG brands, in-house in Paris and within design agencies in London.

Mes compétences :
Retail design
Concept Design
Packaging
Product Design

Entreprises

  • studio delabrousse - Creative 3D Designer Consultant

    London 2020 - maintenant Studio Delabrousse is a Creative Design Studio focusing on brand storytelling.
    Its approach combines Product and Retail Design to create bold and unique brand experiences.

    Get in touch if you'd like to talk about how we can help your brand.

  • Jones Knwoles Ritchie - Senior 3D Designer

    London 2015 - 2020 Design Strategy, Brand Environment, Experiential Design, Brand Activation
    Clients: ABinBev, Miller Harris, Mars Inc.

  • Pi Global - London - 3D Designer

    London 2014 - 2015 Design Strategy, Consumer Insights, Structural Packaging, Innovation Workshops
    Clients : Unilever, SAB Miller, JTI, General Mills

  • Agence Chic - Retail Assistant Designer

    London 2014 - 2014 Consumer Experience, Brand Rituals, Pop-Up, Windows Display, Guidelines, Product
    Clients : Burberry, Bulgari, Hennessy, Ruinart, Selfridges, Peroni, Sephora

  • Christian Dior Parfums - Freelance Product Designer

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Limited Edition Packaging, Accessories and Products
    for Fragrances, Art Of Gifting and Customer Relationship Management

  • Habitat - Product Assistant Designer

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Spring Summer 2015 Collection

  • Christian Dior Parfums - Packaging Assistand Designer

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Limited Edition Packaging, Accessories and Products
    for Fragrances, Make-Up, Skin Care, Event and Travel Retail

Formations