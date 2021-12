Axel SWAELENS

International Managed Services director in the Information Technology and Telecommunications industry with 25+ years’ experience of serving multinational corporations. Sectors of expertise include telecommunications, information technology, business services, banking & manufacturing. Designed then operated digital services facilitating revenue upwards of 850Mio$ annually, sold over 230Mio€ of services accumulated, drove engagements with multicultural teams of up to 20 people in sales, delivery, software development and consulting.



Core competencies include complex sales, value proposition creation, contract negotiation, strategy & business case development, outsourcing, business planning, product design & management, budget management, team leadership across cultures, service design, program & delivery management, service operation, business process digitalization & integration, system & telecommunication architecture, software design & lifecycle, cybersecurity.





Trilingual French – Dutch – English, basic knowledge of German.



Open to relocation.



Mes compétences :

Managed Services

Architecture réseau Internet

Administration des ventes

Direction des systèmes d'information

Architecture logicielle

Commerce international

Intégration

Conseil en management

Grands comptes

Architecture informatique