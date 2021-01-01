Menu

Aya FALLAHI

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Formation alliant compétences techniques managériales et professionnelles intéressé par les postes qui requièrent une grande polyvalence.

Mes compétences :
La documentation maintenance
Visual Basic
TQM
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Maintenance
ISO/TS16949
ISO 900X Standard
C Programming Language
Norme ISO 9001
Norme HSE
OHSAS 18001
Normes Qualité
Gestion de la production
Mécanique générale
Norme ISO 14001
Diesel
la maintenance
Manufacturing Resource Planning
Lean Manufacturing
Enterprise Resource Planning
CATIA
Audit

Entreprises

  • Plati Maroc - Projet de certification TS 16949

    2016 - maintenant Préparation à la certification TS 16494 prévue en fin 2016
    Rédaction des procédures et manuel qualité.

  • CST - Stage PFE

    2015 - 2015 Mission : Optimisation des performances de la maintenance au site de l’UAP Moteurs
    Amélioration des indicateurs de performance Jusqu’à 98%. .
    ==> Identification des équipements critiques : Etude multi criticité, méthode de PIEU…
    ==> Élaboration d'AMDEC machine aux équipements critiques : Komax, BATTENFELD, Splice…
    ==> Amélioration des plans de maintenance Préventive des équipements critiques.
    ==> Réalisation des dossiers techniques des équipements critiques.
    ==> Audit et contrôle de la maintenance.

  • ORMVA - Stage

    2014 - 2014 Mission : Amélioration des travaux de la maintenance des groupes motopompes et
    création des plans de maintenance préventive.
    == Participation aux travaux maintenance de l'atelier. (15 stations de pompages Reparties sur 35 KM).
    == Etude des pannes des pompes hydrauliques et Élaboration des plans de maintenance préventive.

  • ONCF - Stage d'initiation

    2013 - 2013 Mission : Analyse des anomalies de démarrage des locomotives DIESEL.
    == Analyse et classification des anomalies les plus fréquentes. (Etude PARETO).
    == Diagnostic des anomalies de la série DM600. (Etude ISHIKAWA).

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Electricité Et De Mécanique

    Casablanca 2012 - 2015 Ingénieur d’état mécanique

    Ingénieur d’état mécanique spécialisé en qualité maintenance et sécurité industrielle

  • Classes Préparatoires Scientifiques Grandes Ecoles Ingénieurs (Tanger)

    Tanger 2010 - 2012 MPSI

