Ayoub MOULKAF

ALGER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Audit
Forecasting
SAP
Reconciliations
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Management Reporting
Financial Accounting
Credit Notes
Accruals

Entreprises

  • ECOLE SUPERIEURE DE COMMERCE ALGER - Aucune

    maintenant

  • Merck Sharp & Dohm Corp - Financial Planning & Analysis Manager

    2013 - maintenant International Pharmaceutical Firm,

    Roles & Tasks:
    o Lead monthly forecast meetings,
    o Perform management Reports and report KPI's to the Region,
    o Manage the planning organization and Coach/train Planning Team,
    o Prepare & participate in Business Review Presentation,
    o Lead balances reconciliations meetings with the customers,
    o Read and update the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) related to revenue recognition,
    sales accruals, inventory of questionable values (IQV) and sales allowances.

  • Merck Sharp & Dohm Corp - Financial Planning Analyst

    2012 - 2013 Roles & Tasks:
    o Build Budget & Rolling Forecasts, follow-up actual results and analyze variances,
    o Review the monthly accounting balances and propose corrections,
    o Participate in monthly forecast meetings,
    o Prepare & follow up credit notes for sales allowances/ distribution fees from the creation
    until the payment,
    o Manage MP&C (Promotion & LCM system) by tracking the promotion budget and
    spendings instantly.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Alger 2010 - 2013 Masters Degree

    : Academic Master Degree in commercial and financial sciences option : Accounting, Audit
    & Control; obtained in "Ecole Superieure de Commerce d'Alger"

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Alger 2005 - 2010 Bachelors Degree

    : Bachelor Degree in commercial and financial sciences option : Accounting, Audit &
    Control; obtained in "Ecole Supérieure de Commerce"

