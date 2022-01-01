Ayoub MOULKAF

Mes compétences :
Audit
Forecasting
SAP
Reconciliations
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Management Reporting
Financial Accounting
Credit Notes
Accruals
Roles & Tasks:
o Lead monthly forecast meetings,
o Perform management Reports and report KPI's to the Region,
o Manage the planning organization and Coach/train Planning Team,
o Prepare & participate in Business Review Presentation,
o Lead balances reconciliations meetings with the customers,
o Read and update the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) related to revenue recognition,
sales accruals, inventory of questionable values (IQV) and sales allowances.
2012 - 2013Roles & Tasks:
o Build Budget & Rolling Forecasts, follow-up actual results and analyze variances,
o Review the monthly accounting balances and propose corrections,
o Participate in monthly forecast meetings,
o Prepare & follow up credit notes for sales allowances/ distribution fees from the creation
until the payment,
o Manage MP&C (Promotion & LCM system) by tracking the promotion budget and
spendings instantly.