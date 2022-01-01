Menu

Ayoub MOUSTAINE

COVENTRY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
VBA
Windows
informatique
support
responsable
Automobile
management
bureautique
SQL
Active directory
Relation client
Development de strategie

Entreprises

  • EDS Answare / Client Alcatel Optronics

    maintenant

  • Jaguar Land Rover Whitley - IT Business Analyst

    2016 - maintenant • Scope the necessary IT changes
    • Assist with producing High level cost analysis for IT requirements
    • Work with business owners from relevant business areas to understand current processes and to document and prioritise requirements for changes/additions
    • Engagement with key project to ensure that defined requirements are understood, are accurately documented, and fully meet the solution, time & cost requirements of the project across all affected business areas.
    • Work with Project Manager to plan analysis work and highlight risks and issues.
    • Work with business owners and delivery work streams to develop optimal solutions to meet the defined requirements.
    • Engage with Business Relationship Management to understand where step changes in technology can be introduced and included in the project.

  • compass group - I.T Business Partner

    Châtillon 2015 - 2015 IT Business Partner to create the strategy for healthcare and childcare sectors.

  • Jaguar Land Rover - Business Relationship Manager

    2013 - 2014 To develop a deep understanding of the assigned line of business, both in terms of JLR’s business strategy and industry best practices.
    To develop meaningful relationships with the business collegues so as to be viewed as a trusted advisor.
    Develop the business area IT vision. Introduce innovation to bring about a transformational change in business performance.

  • Jaguar Land Rover - IT Analyst of Body Engineering

    2012 - 2013 IT Analyst in charge of all the issues related with IT services. Driving all the project of Body Engineering department (1000 users) and being the main IT contact point for this department.

  • Grupo Antolin - IT Manager

    Guyancourt 2011 - 2012 Manager IT pour tout l'infrastructure informatique du site.

    IT Manager for the whole plant.

  • EMESYS - Ingenieur Bureautique chez COFIROUTE

    2009 - 2009

  • Harmonie mutuelles - Technicien micro reseau bureautique

    2006 - 2010

  • Eurilogic - Team leader helpdesk

    CHATENAY-MALABRY CEDEX 2005 - 2006 Gestion d'un plateau de helpdesk pour la societe Getronics qui a pour client ALSTOM, mise en place des procedures, formation des collaborateurs, gestion des courbes d'appels, point d'entrée du client, referent technique des collaborateurs, gestion des incidents et des remontées du client, analyse et correction du travail des collaborateurs.

Formations

  • Coventry University (Coventry)

    Coventry 2012 - 2014 Master Science Information & Technologie

    Master degree with Honours.

  • Lycée Gustave Eiffel

    Armentieres 1999 - 2002 Informatiques Insdustielle

