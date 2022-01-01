Ayoub MOUSTAINE

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
VBA
Windows
informatique
support
responsable
Automobile
management
bureautique
SQL
Active directory
Relation client
Development de strategie
Entreprises
EDS Answare / Client Alcatel Optronics
maintenant
Jaguar Land Rover Whitley
- IT Business Analyst
2016 - maintenant• Scope the necessary IT changes
• Assist with producing High level cost analysis for IT requirements
• Work with business owners from relevant business areas to understand current processes and to document and prioritise requirements for changes/additions
• Engagement with key project to ensure that defined requirements are understood, are accurately documented, and fully meet the solution, time & cost requirements of the project across all affected business areas.
• Work with Project Manager to plan analysis work and highlight risks and issues.
• Work with business owners and delivery work streams to develop optimal solutions to meet the defined requirements.
• Engage with Business Relationship Management to understand where step changes in technology can be introduced and included in the project.
compass group
- I.T Business Partner
Châtillon2015 - 2015IT Business Partner to create the strategy for healthcare and childcare sectors.
Jaguar Land Rover
- Business Relationship Manager
2013 - 2014To develop a deep understanding of the assigned line of business, both in terms of JLR’s business strategy and industry best practices.
To develop meaningful relationships with the business collegues so as to be viewed as a trusted advisor.
Develop the business area IT vision. Introduce innovation to bring about a transformational change in business performance.
Jaguar Land Rover
- IT Analyst of Body Engineering
2012 - 2013IT Analyst in charge of all the issues related with IT services. Driving all the project of Body Engineering department (1000 users) and being the main IT contact point for this department.
Grupo Antolin
- IT Manager
Guyancourt2011 - 2012Manager IT pour tout l'infrastructure informatique du site.
CHATENAY-MALABRY CEDEX2005 - 2006Gestion d'un plateau de helpdesk pour la societe Getronics qui a pour client ALSTOM, mise en place des procedures, formation des collaborateurs, gestion des courbes d'appels, point d'entrée du client, referent technique des collaborateurs, gestion des incidents et des remontées du client, analyse et correction du travail des collaborateurs.
Formations
Coventry University (Coventry)
Coventry2012 - 2014Master Science Information & Technologie