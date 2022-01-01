Ayyoub DOU

Commercial | London2018 - 2020Welcome to About Us- Islamic shops of miskshops. Our website MISK SHOP LTD is a multivendor market place that allows Muslim customers and vendors to interact with each other. Our focus is to provide both parties with a premium level of satisfaction in each transaction performed on this platform. Since the beginning of our journey from Waterloo in Ontario, Canada in early 2018 we have always focused on ensuring maximum customer satisfaction by offering more distinctive and reliable products to our Muslim customers than others. The very much passionate team of ours puts immense effort to ensure your trust in every step you take towards us. We serve Muslim Customers all over the world and always want to be a major catalyst in an eco-friendly environment in different industries.
web site : https://miskshops.com/