Menu

Ayyoub DOUIBI

Boulogne Billancourt

En résumé

Expertise technique et en project management en réseaux mobile 2G 3G et LTE dans un contexte international.

Entreprises

  • Huawei - CHEF DE PROJET LTE

    Boulogne Billancourt 2011 - maintenant  Gestion du projet du déploiement commercial du premier réseau LTE en ville pour l'operateur en mode turnkey
     Gestion des ressources et des équipements
     Gestion du budget et du planning
     Mise en place du testbed et suivi de validation pour l'operateur
     Etablissement des KPI E2E à valider sur le projet
     Referent technique sur le suivi technique
     Mise en place de trainings et workshops LTE pour l'operateur
     Gestion des jalons projet : validation testbed, réseau et commercial
     Gestion des risques
     Support pour le RFP/RFQ en cours pour le LTE
     Suivi E2E et mise en œuvre d’une organisation projet pour mener à bien le projet

  • HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES - WIRELESS TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

    Boulogne Billancourt 2011 - maintenant SingleRAN Wireless Leader
    ? Providing expert support to: RNO team, Technical Support team and Swap coordination teams.
    ? KPI followup
    ? Pre-production Oversees technical design documentation process for correctness and timeliness.
    ? Managed services follow-up and operations planning
    ? Setting up the E2E engineering team (IP, trans)
    ? E2E technical expertise for SRAN3.0 and SRAN6.0
    2G, 3G LTE RFQ RFP Technical Director:
    ? E2E presentation of Huawei solution
    ? Swap process
    ? Establishes standards and procedures to track and measure project's progression.
    ? Project management proposal and Technical coordination of 3G/2G Single RAN swap project includent P&L followup
    ? Defines the technological strategy with the development team of each project: pipeline, tools, and key development procedures.
    ? Maintenance and operational setup
    ? 2G, 3G LTE introduction
    ? Migrating existing backhaul to full IP proposal
    ? Setting up workshops to answer Orange France concerns

  • ALcatel LUCENT - Projet manager

    Paris 2007 - 2011 From May 2010 to december 2010: RiyadhSaudia Arabia
    LTE Trial Project Manager:
    ? Technical coordination of LTE E2E Trial implementation within STC project
    ? Defines the trial strategy with the development team of each subproject: tools, and key development procedures.
    ? Equipment ordering and BoQ follow-up
    ? Resources and planning consolidation
    ? Technical expertise in Radio/system/ePC
    ? Setting strong relationship with customer STC
    ? Demonstrating ALU LTE strength in FDD2.6 and TDD
    KEY ACHIEVEMENT: ALU LTE product wos chosen number 1 in performances and stability



    From January 2010 to May 2010: Singapore
    ? E2E technical leader for LTE/3G trial introduction in Singapore
    ? Demonstrating ALU LTE strength in FDD2.6 and 800

    November 2009 to January 2010: Velizy/Stuttgart
    ? E2E LTE introduction and expertise for Vodafone Germany (EDD 800)

    From August 2008 to August 2009: JAKARTA Indonesia
    Subject: TPM 3G “Technical Project Manager” for TelkomSel
    ? HELP to answer RFP on 2G 3G
    ? Technical coordination of 3G Trial implementation within TelkomSel project
    ? Setting strong relationship with customer Telkomsel
    ? Managing QoS, integration expert teams (over 50)
    ? Equipment ordering and follow-up BoQ and costs control
    ? Technical support (Level 2..)
    ? iuPS/iuCS integration toward other vendors
    ? MVI (MultiVendor testing)
    ? Choosen as best 3G KPIs comparing to other vendors
    ? Contract won
    From July 2007 to July 2008 (1 Year): Kuala LUMPUR MALAYSIA
    Subject: Technical Prime for UTRAN
    Key contributor for swap project
    ? Leading MVI (IOT) tests with other vendors: Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei
    ? UTRAN integration of all the RNCs (8 RNCs)
    ? CS and PS core networks integration and expertise toward other vendors: Huawei; NSN, Ericsson
    ? xNortel Expert and Training for local teams and Celcom (UTRAN, OAM, and Level 2, 3) on xNortel Products
    ? troubleshooting expert: R99/HSDPA and support for all the swap activities (Evolium to xNortel)
    February to July 2007: SLOVAKIA and UK
    Subject: Technical prime for MicroBTS and PicoBTS introduction
    ? Bratislava: with Orange Slovakia from February to March
    ? NewBury UK: with VDF UK from April to July

  • NORTEL NETWORKS - EXPERT TELECOMS

    Toronto 2005 - 2007 November to December 2006: Nürnberg GERMANY
    Subject: upgrade prime
    ? Prime for upgrade operations on the south region of Germany
    July to September 2006: Châteaufort France
    Subject: (UIIV) VALIDATION & Integration of the Andrew products
    ? R&D Validation for the new pico and Macro NodeB’s of Andrew (IOT, HSDPA, OAM…)
    April to July 2006: BRATISLAVA Slovakia (“THANK YOU award received”)
    Subject: Support and HSDPA Rollout prime for Orange Slovakia (1st Live HSDPA Network in Europe)
    ? Technical Prime for live rollout and Upgrading the whole network to HSDPA
    February and March 2006: St Quentin FRANCE
    Subject: HSDPA IOT Team
    ? First world Call: lead Test with QCT Mobile Cat 8 (7.2 Meg) in front of a 3G 2100MHz and 850MHz)
    ? First HSUPA Prototypes testing
    January 2006: Munich and Berlin Germany
    Subject: Acceptance for O2 and IOT tests with TMOBILE
    From September 2005 to December 2005:, Gwangju Korea
    Subject: Regional Rollout prime SK Telecom Live 3G network
    1. rollout activities
    2. acceptance tests
    From. Mai 2005 to septembre 2005: Châteaufort France
    Subject: HSDPA E2E Team system validation

  • Alcatel - Ingenieur Telecoms

    Paris 2003 - 2005 Function : UTRAN System 3GPP and Radio Engineer and support
    February 2004 to May 2005:Validation and Support Leader for France Telecom R&D
    Team: Programme Orange
    ? Support for first Orange 3G launch in France
    ? Validation technical leader for all new releases (new features and non regression)
    ? Training for France telecom and orange team
    KEY ACHIEVEMENT: launch of first 3G network in france

    February 2003 to January 2004:UTRAN System Expert
    Team: Programme Orange
    ? Developing the first HSDPA system level simulator within Alcatel/Evolium
    ? Developing and recommadation for the NodeB overload algorithm
    ? Validation of 3GPP features by implementing a system level (Monte Carlo) simulator
    ? Recommendations for HSDPA and some R99 features introduction

Formations

Réseau