Ayyoub DOUIBI

Expertise technique et en project management en réseaux mobile 2G 3G et LTE dans un contexte international.
Huawei
- CHEF DE PROJET LTE
Boulogne Billancourt2011 - maintenant Gestion du projet du déploiement commercial du premier réseau LTE en ville pour l'operateur en mode turnkey
Gestion des ressources et des équipements
Gestion du budget et du planning
Mise en place du testbed et suivi de validation pour l'operateur
Etablissement des KPI E2E à valider sur le projet
Referent technique sur le suivi technique
Mise en place de trainings et workshops LTE pour l'operateur
Gestion des jalons projet : validation testbed, réseau et commercial
Gestion des risques
Support pour le RFP/RFQ en cours pour le LTE
Suivi E2E et mise en œuvre d’une organisation projet pour mener à bien le projet
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES
- WIRELESS TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
Boulogne Billancourt2011 - maintenantSingleRAN Wireless Leader
? Providing expert support to: RNO team, Technical Support team and Swap coordination teams.
? KPI followup
? Pre-production Oversees technical design documentation process for correctness and timeliness.
? Managed services follow-up and operations planning
? Setting up the E2E engineering team (IP, trans)
? E2E technical expertise for SRAN3.0 and SRAN6.0
2G, 3G LTE RFQ RFP Technical Director:
? E2E presentation of Huawei solution
? Swap process
? Establishes standards and procedures to track and measure project's progression.
? Project management proposal and Technical coordination of 3G/2G Single RAN swap project includent P&L followup
? Defines the technological strategy with the development team of each project: pipeline, tools, and key development procedures.
? Maintenance and operational setup
? 2G, 3G LTE introduction
? Migrating existing backhaul to full IP proposal
? Setting up workshops to answer Orange France concerns
ALcatel LUCENT
- Projet manager
Paris2007 - 2011From May 2010 to december 2010: RiyadhSaudia Arabia
LTE Trial Project Manager:
? Technical coordination of LTE E2E Trial implementation within STC project
? Defines the trial strategy with the development team of each subproject: tools, and key development procedures.
? Equipment ordering and BoQ follow-up
? Resources and planning consolidation
? Technical expertise in Radio/system/ePC
? Setting strong relationship with customer STC
? Demonstrating ALU LTE strength in FDD2.6 and TDD
KEY ACHIEVEMENT: ALU LTE product wos chosen number 1 in performances and stability
From January 2010 to May 2010: Singapore
? E2E technical leader for LTE/3G trial introduction in Singapore
? Demonstrating ALU LTE strength in FDD2.6 and 800
November 2009 to January 2010: Velizy/Stuttgart
? E2E LTE introduction and expertise for Vodafone Germany (EDD 800)
From August 2008 to August 2009: JAKARTA Indonesia
Subject: TPM 3G “Technical Project Manager” for TelkomSel
? HELP to answer RFP on 2G 3G
? Technical coordination of 3G Trial implementation within TelkomSel project
? Setting strong relationship with customer Telkomsel
? Managing QoS, integration expert teams (over 50)
? Equipment ordering and follow-up BoQ and costs control
? Technical support (Level 2..)
? iuPS/iuCS integration toward other vendors
? MVI (MultiVendor testing)
? Choosen as best 3G KPIs comparing to other vendors
? Contract won
From July 2007 to July 2008 (1 Year): Kuala LUMPUR MALAYSIA
Subject: Technical Prime for UTRAN
Key contributor for swap project
? Leading MVI (IOT) tests with other vendors: Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei
? UTRAN integration of all the RNCs (8 RNCs)
? CS and PS core networks integration and expertise toward other vendors: Huawei; NSN, Ericsson
? xNortel Expert and Training for local teams and Celcom (UTRAN, OAM, and Level 2, 3) on xNortel Products
? troubleshooting expert: R99/HSDPA and support for all the swap activities (Evolium to xNortel)
February to July 2007: SLOVAKIA and UK
Subject: Technical prime for MicroBTS and PicoBTS introduction
? Bratislava: with Orange Slovakia from February to March
? NewBury UK: with VDF UK from April to July
NORTEL NETWORKS
- EXPERT TELECOMS
Toronto2005 - 2007November to December 2006: Nürnberg GERMANY
Subject: upgrade prime
? Prime for upgrade operations on the south region of Germany
July to September 2006: Châteaufort France
Subject: (UIIV) VALIDATION & Integration of the Andrew products
? R&D Validation for the new pico and Macro NodeB’s of Andrew (IOT, HSDPA, OAM…)
April to July 2006: BRATISLAVA Slovakia (“THANK YOU award received”)
Subject: Support and HSDPA Rollout prime for Orange Slovakia (1st Live HSDPA Network in Europe)
? Technical Prime for live rollout and Upgrading the whole network to HSDPA
February and March 2006: St Quentin FRANCE
Subject: HSDPA IOT Team
? First world Call: lead Test with QCT Mobile Cat 8 (7.2 Meg) in front of a 3G 2100MHz and 850MHz)
? First HSUPA Prototypes testing
January 2006: Munich and Berlin Germany
Subject: Acceptance for O2 and IOT tests with TMOBILE
From September 2005 to December 2005:, Gwangju Korea
Subject: Regional Rollout prime SK Telecom Live 3G network
1. rollout activities
2. acceptance tests
From. Mai 2005 to septembre 2005: Châteaufort France
Subject: HSDPA E2E Team system validation
Alcatel
- Ingenieur Telecoms
Paris2003 - 2005Function : UTRAN System 3GPP and Radio Engineer and support
February 2004 to May 2005:Validation and Support Leader for France Telecom R&D
Team: Programme Orange
? Support for first Orange 3G launch in France
? Validation technical leader for all new releases (new features and non regression)
? Training for France telecom and orange team
KEY ACHIEVEMENT: launch of first 3G network in france
February 2003 to January 2004:UTRAN System Expert
Team: Programme Orange
? Developing the first HSDPA system level simulator within Alcatel/Evolium
? Developing and recommadation for the NodeB overload algorithm
? Validation of 3GPP features by implementing a system level (Monte Carlo) simulator
? Recommendations for HSDPA and some R99 features introduction