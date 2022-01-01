Ayyoub ECH-CHABI

• Project manager, Integrator and team leader on several SAP international projects



• Business strategy management and process performance optimization



• 10 years in logistic optimization process

Successful optimization of major end to end supply chain processes, including:

 Sales and Operation Planning

 Order to Cash

 Inter & Intra company processes

 Warehouse management optimization

 Procurement of stock & non stock material

 Make to stock & make to order scenarios

 Subcontracting and Consignment

 Inbound and Outbound Logistic processes

 Afers Sales Processes



• 8 years in SAP R/3 implementation experience specialized in SD/LE/TR/CS/MM modules

Successful implementation of end to end projects, including:

 Business Process Analysis & Design

 FIT/GAP analysis

 Configuration as per blueprint & documentation

 Unit/Integration testing & user acceptance

 Functional Specification for ABAP objects

 Co-ordination of development, testing and user acceptance

 Master data Migration strategy definition

 Providing training to end and key users

 User Profile testing

 Global Roll Out, with analysis of the impact on business requirements from new markets, using live SAP systems.



• Trainer for ARIS Business Architect, ARIS Business Strategy, ARIS PPM and ARIS Mashzone



Mes compétences :

APO

Logistics

SAP

SAP SD

SAP SD & CS

Supply chain