Ayyoub ECH-CHABI

• Project manager, Integrator and team leader on several SAP international projects
• Business strategy management and process performance optimization
• 10 years in logistic optimization process
Successful optimization of major end to end supply chain processes, including:
Sales and Operation Planning
Order to Cash
Inter & Intra company processes
Warehouse management optimization
Procurement of stock & non stock material
Make to stock & make to order scenarios
Subcontracting and Consignment
Inbound and Outbound Logistic processes
Afers Sales Processes
• 8 years in SAP R/3 implementation experience specialized in SD/LE/TR/CS/MM modules
Successful implementation of end to end projects, including:
Business Process Analysis & Design
FIT/GAP analysis
Configuration as per blueprint & documentation
Unit/Integration testing & user acceptance
Functional Specification for ABAP objects
Co-ordination of development, testing and user acceptance
Master data Migration strategy definition
Providing training to end and key users
User Profile testing
Global Roll Out, with analysis of the impact on business requirements from new markets, using live SAP systems.
• Trainer for ARIS Business Architect, ARIS Business Strategy, ARIS PPM and ARIS Mashzone
Mes compétences :
APO
Logistics
SAP
SAP SD
SAP SD & CS
Supply chain