Menu

Ayyoub ECH-CHABI

Saint-Cloud

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Sèvres dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

• Project manager, Integrator and team leader on several SAP international projects

• Business strategy management and process performance optimization

• 10 years in logistic optimization process
Successful optimization of major end to end supply chain processes, including:
 Sales and Operation Planning
 Order to Cash
 Inter & Intra company processes
 Warehouse management optimization
 Procurement of stock & non stock material
 Make to stock & make to order scenarios
 Subcontracting and Consignment
 Inbound and Outbound Logistic processes
 Afers Sales Processes

• 8 years in SAP R/3 implementation experience specialized in SD/LE/TR/CS/MM modules
Successful implementation of end to end projects, including:
 Business Process Analysis & Design
 FIT/GAP analysis
 Configuration as per blueprint & documentation
 Unit/Integration testing & user acceptance
 Functional Specification for ABAP objects
 Co-ordination of development, testing and user acceptance
 Master data Migration strategy definition
 Providing training to end and key users
 User Profile testing
 Global Roll Out, with analysis of the impact on business requirements from new markets, using live SAP systems.

• Trainer for ARIS Business Architect, ARIS Business Strategy, ARIS PPM and ARIS Mashzone

Mes compétences :
APO
Logistics
SAP
SAP SD
SAP SD & CS
Supply chain

Entreprises

  • IDS SCHEER - SENIOR CONSULTANT

    Saint-Cloud 2007 - maintenant • Project manager and Logistic Team leader with Implementation of SAP R/3 modules (SD/MM/LE/TR) for a multinational company in High Tech Industry
    • Sales and Logistic Team leader with Implementation of SAP R/3 modules (SD/LE). Integration SAP APO (gATP, PPDS and DP) for a multinational company based in Saudi Arabia and specialized in metal Industry
    • Project intergrator and Sales Team leader with Implementation of SAP R/3 modules (SD/CS) for a company specialized in waste processing.
    • Sales and Logistic Team leader with Implementation of SAP R/3 modules (SD/LE/TR) for a multinational company in chemical Industry
    • Integrator and implementation of SAP R/3 modules SD for a company in cosmetic Industry
    • Implementation of SAP R/3 modules CS and SD for a company in Service Industry
    • Business model and strategy definition
    • Business Process reengineering
    • Pre Sales activities

  • THOMSON - CS/SD/MM Consultant

    Courbevoie 2005 - 2007 • Implementation of SAP R/3 CS module in an international project (France, Germany, Italia, Spain, Netherland and Belgium)
    • Implementation of SAP R/3 CS module in an international project (United States, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong and England)
    • Analysis and optimization of logistic process before SAP R/3 implementation
    • Support and maintenance in several SAP R/3 project on CS/SD and MM module

  • THOMSON TELECOM - SHORT TERM PLANNER

    2004 - 2004 • Sales and forecast analysis
    • Development and KPI analysis
    • Sales orders coordination and feasibility analysis

  • BOUYGUES TELECOM - LOGISTICIAN

    Meudon 2001 - 2002 • Sales and forecast analysis
    • PLV Sales order processing
    • KPI analysis
    • Master Data management
    • Logistic process optimization

Formations

Réseau