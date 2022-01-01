Retail
Aziz AMNAY
Aziz AMNAY
SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BIPE
- Ingénieur
2013 - maintenant
Amadeus IT Group
- Stagiaire
Sophia Antipolis
2013 - 2013
DIAGMA
- Stagiaire
PARIS
2012 - 2012
Formations
KTh Royal Institute Of Technology (Stockholm)
Stockholm
2012 - 2012
Mathematics
Grenoble INP Ensimag
Saint Martin D'Hères
2010 - 2013
ingénieur
Lycée Moulay Idriss (Fès)
Fès
2008 - 2010
Réseau
Arnaud DRAZEK
Asma KASSAOUI
Asmae EL ALAOUI
Ayoub KHALFI
Badreddin SALAMA
Fayçal SABIL
Florence LEVREL-TOLOSA
Pascal JANOT
Rosewood PARTNERS