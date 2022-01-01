Retail
Aziz BEDRI
MARRAKECH
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Ex en topo bac dip mecan ex agent ocp
Entreprises
Geokard casa
- Operateur de saisie
1999 - maintenant
zone industriel mohamedia lot etab
Formations
Cabine Etude Topo (Casa)
Casa
1996 - 1998
certificat
operateur topo - bien
Institut De Technologie Applquee (Safi)
Safi
1984 - 1984
qualification professionel
mecanique auto - elect industriel fond mecanique general
Réseau
Ahmed Nawfal RIFAAI
Aziz BEDRI
Hassan AIT EL HAJ
Hicham AMRANI
Issam RAJI
Jocelyne CHELIN
Naima BAHI
Samir KHEIRI
Tony BEERDEN