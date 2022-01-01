Menu

Aziz BEDRI

MARRAKECH

En résumé

Ex en topo bac dip mecan ex agent ocp

Entreprises

  • Geokard casa - Operateur de saisie

    1999 - maintenant zone industriel mohamedia lot etab

Formations

  • Cabine Etude Topo (Casa)

    Casa 1996 - 1998 certificat

    operateur topo - bien

  • Institut De Technologie Applquee (Safi)

    Safi 1984 - 1984 qualification professionel

    mecanique auto - elect industriel fond mecanique general

