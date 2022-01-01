Menu

Patrice HAINAUT

Paris

Election législatives 2022

Mes compétences :
Développeur php
Développement web
Programmeur
Infogérance
SEO
Server
securite server
Réalité augmentée
Création de site web
Hebergement et Référencement des sites web
Opensource
Applications web métier sur mesure
Applications web collaboratives
Hébergeur web
Intranet
Extranet
creation de logiciels
Paiement en ligne
Développeur
Assurance
Créativité
Customer Relationship Management
Sorties
Microsoft Windows NT
Linux Debian
Linux
Clarion
eCommerce
Sage Accounting Software

Entreprises

  • Ovision Grafix - Gérant

    Paris 2002 - maintenant Mise en place serveurs , sécurisation ( passerelle de paiement en ligne )
    Développement de sites intra extranet
    Développement d application on demand
    creation de site web
    référencement
    service de serveurs geolocalisés
    Nous travaillons majoritairement en marque blanche pour les agences web et depuis septembre 2012 PME PMI et les auto entreprises

  • Ovision grafix - Gerant

    Paris 2001 - maintenant ovision-grafix.com

  • France consulting - Chef de projet

    Anglet 1996 - 2002 recreation d un nouveau reseau informatique, technique, formation des personnels, organisation, logistique ( passage de windows serveur vers linux serveur apache, incluant le redéveloppement des applicatifs

  • Lexpert - Administrateur reseau

    1988 - 1996 chargé de la gestion amélioration et developpement de nouvelles fonctionalités du réseau informatique , de la société Lexpert ( assistance juridique)

  • EGT ( Thomson CSF) - Technicien

    1983 - 1987 Radiotéléphonie ( laboratoire étude et mise au point)

