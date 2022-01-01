Menu

Aziz BENAISSI

TUNIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CAST IN - Share Holders

    2009 - maintenant Cat Walks
    Body guards
    Hostess providers

  • Carthage Tours Group - Responsable Plate forme VIP puis Directeur

    2001 - maintenant Increase Traffic and Business Volume
    Improve relations with all Airlines
    Sign contract with new customers
    Sign contract with Shipping agency
    Team leaders
    Daily reports and follow up of team achievements
    APJC IATA Active members

  • Sabena - Chef des ventes puis District Sales Manager TUNISIA

    Bruxelles 1991 - 2001 Out Door SALES
    Airport Operations for SABENA
    Relation with civil aviation
    Vice President Airline Investigation Panels For Tunisia

  • Carthage tours - Conseiller voyages et representant AMERICAN EXPRESS

    1985 - 1991 In door sales ticketing
    In door out door American EXPRESS TUNISIA

  • CARTHAGE TOURS - MANAGER

    1985 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau