Menu

Aziz BOUDRAR

SAFI

En résumé

Boudrar un projet personnel de réaliser l'équation gagnent gagnent

Entreprises

  • SOMIPAYP - Chargé d'affaire

    2018 - maintenant Prospection & négociation & réalisation & assurance et garantir bonne exécution des projets

  • STROC industrie - Electromecanicien

    Casablanca 2006 - 2007 Maintenance mécanique & montage &interventions électrique

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique De Safi (Safi)

    Safi 2012 - 2018 attestation délivré au prés d'anapec

  • Institut De Technologie Des Pêches Maritimes De Safi Maroc (Safi)

    Safi 2010 - 2011 spécialisation marin mécanicien

  • Celus (Manaus)

    Manaus 2007 - 2007 certificat de suite de passage de niveaux

  • Cqp (Padova)

    Padova 2004 - 2006 electromecanicien

Réseau