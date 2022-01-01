Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Aziz BOUDRAR
SAFI
Boudrar un projet personnel de réaliser l'équation gagnent gagnent
Entreprises
SOMIPAYP
- Chargé d'affaire
2018 - maintenant
Prospection & négociation & réalisation & assurance et garantir bonne exécution des projets
STROC industrie
- Electromecanicien
Casablanca
2006 - 2007
Maintenance mécanique & montage &interventions électrique
Formations
Ecole Polytechnique De Safi (Safi)
Safi
2012 - 2018
attestation délivré au prés d'anapec
Institut De Technologie Des Pêches Maritimes De Safi Maroc (Safi)
Safi
2010 - 2011
spécialisation marin mécanicien
Celus (Manaus)
Manaus
2007 - 2007
certificat de suite de passage de niveaux
Cqp (Padova)
Padova
2004 - 2006
electromecanicien
Ahmed KIOUKIOU
Bouchaib RAFIK
Bouchaib CHIHABI
En-Naam ABDELLATIF
En-Naam ABDELLATIF
Mohammed LABSIRI
Rachid AIT MAHDA