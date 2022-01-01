Menu

Aziz BOUZAIENE

Casablanca

Sound knowledge of Liner Shipping Agency

Continuous internal training to the employees

Work seamlessly and facilitates all Administrative support to the employees

Maintains information technology strategies by managing staff; researching and implementing technological strategic solutions.

Managing enterprise servers

Managing Firewal equipments and Proxy Servers

Develop and manage budgets for assigned project(s), monitor project progress

Establishing and leading partner relationships with our ERP support team in India and be responsible for work management

Facilities management

HP
Microsoft
Lean IT
Achats responsables
Datacenter
Backup Exec
Management
Virtualisation
Lean management
Six Sigma

  • Msc - IT MANAGER

  • Vistaprint - IT Systems Administrator

    Paris 2012 - 2014 Provide a centralized and reactive IT support desk for all Tunis operations
    - Manage IT Systems and infrastructure centrally (manage inventory, spare parts, KPI )
    - Support the Service Desk 2.0 as new project For Tunis
    -Support all InfraTicket from otherVistaPrint Site
    Current Situation the software managed by IT Team
    SCCM, Exchange Server2010 Active Directory ,Pc Workstation,Server&clustering
    Member of VistaPrint TSE (Domain ,Systems )
    Help the transfer of Mobay team to their World Class (Vistaprint Jamaica)

