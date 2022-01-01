Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Aziz Choubail ZIANI
Ajouter
Aziz Choubail ZIANI
SÉTIF
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ASSC ENGINEERING, sarl
- Directeur Technique
2013 - maintenant
Laboratoire Laplace
- Ingénieur de recherche
2008 - 2012
Sarl sysMAK
- Ingénieur
2005 - 2007
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Baptiste TRAJIN
Belkacem ADDAR
Cécile DAGUILLANES
Chafé CHEBALLAH
It LINK
Labo CHHUN
Mounir AMOKRANE
Rachid SOUAHLIA
Thomas PEREL